Embrace the Future: Unleashing Parsippany Library’s Evolution!

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Library is happy to announce the launch of its new logo, marking the start of a new chapter for our library!

Libraries have changed dramatically over the past several decades, and we have updated our logo to reflect that change and to symbolize our evolution into a 21st-century library. The new logo represents freedom, creativity, and letting your imagination fly.

At the Parsippany Library, they’re about more than just books. They are committed to being Parsippany’s best learning, entertainment, and community-building resource. Did you know that the library has…

We hope you like the new look and will visit soon to check out all they offer! Visit the Parsippany Library at any of our three branches: Main Library, 449 Halsey Road, Parsippany; Lake Hiawatha Branch Library, 67 Nokomis Avenue, Lake Hiawatha; and Mt. Tabor Branch Library, 26 Simpson Avenue, Tabor.