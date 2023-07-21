Former Employee Arrested for Trespassing in Denville

PARSIPPANY — Bhinav Majmuddar, 52, Parsippany, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.

According to Denville Police, at 12:18 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, officers responded to The Oaks for a report of a male trespassing on the property.



Once on scene, the male was identified Bhinav Majmudar, a former employee who had been previously placed on trespass notice not to return to the property.



As such, Majmudar was arrested, transported to headquarters for processing, and charged with criminal trespassing. Majmudar was then released on his recognizance pending a future court appearance in Denville Township Municipal Court.

Editors Note: A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the juveniles are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.