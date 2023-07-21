Congresswoman Sherrill Commences 2023 Military Service Academy Nomination Application

MORRIS COUNTY — Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, representing New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District, has officially initiated the application process for students aspiring to be nominated for a U.S. military service academy in the upcoming year.

Encouraging students interested in military careers, Rep. Sherrill emphasized the tremendous value of attending these prestigious institutions. Having graduated from the Naval Academy herself, she understands the academic and physical challenges that lie ahead for future military leaders. These service academies provide a solid foundation for their future careers in the military.

Aspiring candidates from the 11th Congressional District can now apply for a service academy nomination, with the application window open until October 26.

High school seniors and college students within New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District have the opportunity to apply for nominations to the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. The nomination application process is also available for college students seeking to transfer into one of these prestigious institutions. It’s important to note that students require a nomination to be appointed to attend these academies, except for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, which does not require a Congressional nomination.

Due to the limited number of nominations available each year, the process is fiercely competitive. Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill can only offer a select number of nominations, making the competition even more challenging. Additionally, receiving a nomination does not guarantee an appointment to attend an academy, as only a fraction of nominated students are ultimately appointed. Aspiring candidates must showcase exceptional academic achievements, leadership qualities, and a strong commitment to serving their country to increase their chances of securing a coveted appointment.

Due to the high number of qualified applicants, the Congresswoman holds a competitive application process that considers the academic, athletic, and extracurricular activities and community involvement of candidates who apply. In addition, every candidate is interviewed by Rep. Sherrill’s Academy Nomination Board which consists of Academy alumni, military veterans, and civic leaders from the community.

Click here for more information and to complete an application.

Call Rep. Sherrill’s office at (973) 526-5668, or email the NJ-11 Academy Nomination Coordinator at [email protected].

