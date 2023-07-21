Friday, July 21, 2023
HomeLocal NewsCongresswoman Sherrill Commences 2023 Military Service Academy Nomination Application
Local News

Congresswoman Sherrill Commences 2023 Military Service Academy Nomination Application

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
47
Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill
spot_img
spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, representing New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District, has officially initiated the application process for students aspiring to be nominated for a U.S. military service academy in the upcoming year.

Encouraging students interested in military careers, Rep. Sherrill emphasized the tremendous value of attending these prestigious institutions. Having graduated from the Naval Academy herself, she understands the academic and physical challenges that lie ahead for future military leaders. These service academies provide a solid foundation for their future careers in the military.

Aspiring candidates from the 11th Congressional District can now apply for a service academy nomination, with the application window open until October 26.

High school seniors and college students within New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District have the opportunity to apply for nominations to the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. The nomination application process is also available for college students seeking to transfer into one of these prestigious institutions. It’s important to note that students require a nomination to be appointed to attend these academies, except for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, which does not require a Congressional nomination.

Due to the limited number of nominations available each year, the process is fiercely competitive. Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill can only offer a select number of nominations, making the competition even more challenging. Additionally, receiving a nomination does not guarantee an appointment to attend an academy, as only a fraction of nominated students are ultimately appointed. Aspiring candidates must showcase exceptional academic achievements, leadership qualities, and a strong commitment to serving their country to increase their chances of securing a coveted appointment.

Due to the high number of qualified applicants, the Congresswoman holds a competitive application process that considers the academic, athletic, and extracurricular activities and community involvement of candidates who apply. In addition, every candidate is interviewed by Rep. Sherrill’s Academy Nomination Board which consists of Academy alumni, military veterans, and civic leaders from the community.

Click here for more information and to complete an application.

Call Rep. Sherrill’s office at (973) 526-5668, or email the NJ-11 Academy Nomination Coordinator at [email protected].

Comments

Comments

Previous article
Former Employee Arrested for Trespassing in Denville
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.