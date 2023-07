PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment will meet on Wednesday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m. to discuss Application 21:71, Puddingstone Developers; 47, 53, 48 Beverly Street, Block: 7 Lots: 45.09, 45.10, 45.11 Zone: R-1; ‘C’ Variance for steep slope disturbance and walls.

This special meeting will be held at Parsippany Hills High School, 20 Rita Drive.

Click here to download the agenda.

