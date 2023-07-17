Ferraro’s Italian Food Specialties Named One Of The Best Sandwich Spots

PARSIPPANY — Ferraro’s Italian Food Specialties, a family-owned deli, has offered prepared meals and Italian specialties for over 30 years.
Of course, they’re also known for an incredible selection of classic Italian sandwiches. Specialty items include Michael’s Belly Buster with chicken cutlet, provolone, hot fryer peppers, broccoli rabe, crispy prosciutto, and balsamic glaze.
They also offer hot sandwiches like The Sloppy Italian: smashed homemade meatballs topped with provolone, fryer peppers, onions, and broccoli rabe. The restaurant is owned by a family and is well-known for its incredible selection of classic Italian sandwiches. Another favorite is the Joe Pesci (Homemade roast beef with provolone, arugula, and horseradish sauce).
At Ferraro’s Italian Food Specialties, quality and freshness are paramount. They source their ingredients exclusively from local farmers’ markets, ensuring that every item on their menu is made using the finest and freshest seasonal ingredients.
By relying on local farmers’ markets, Ferraro’s can guarantee that their customers enjoy the best flavors each season offers. Whether it’s the vibrant produce of summer or the hearty root vegetables of winter, their commitment to using the best of the season ensures that every dish is bursting with flavor and goodness.
No matter the time of year, you can trust that Ferraro’s will provide a dining experience showcasing each season’s essence. From farm-fresh vegetables to locally sourced meats and dairy, every ingredient is carefully selected to create delicious dishes representative of the region’s culinary traditions.
So, when you visit Ferraro’s Italian Food Specialties, you can have confidence that you’re supporting local farmers and producers and indulging in the freshest and finest ingredients that perfectly capture the essence of the season.
Ferraro’s is located at 166 Halsey Road. They open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.