The Mail Box Store Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The Mail Box Store, conveniently located at 87B North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha, is the ultimate destination for all your packing, shipping, printing, and business service requirements. The team of skilled and dedicated professionals is committed to providing top-notch customer care, saving you time and money with a comprehensive range of products and services, all quickly and efficiently.

“Congratulations on your grand opening! We want to express our gratitude for selecting Parsippany as the location for your business. We wish you success and prosperity in your new ventureThank you for being a part of our community,” said Chairman of Parsippany Economic Development Committee Frank Cahill.

They have you covered whether you need to ship items domestically or internationally. Their expertise enables them to pack and ship almost anything to almost anywhere in the world. But the assistance doesn’t stop there. As Lake Hiawatha’s leading copy, print, and document services center, they offer a wide range of solutions to meet your needs.

In attendance at the ribbon-cutting event were esteemed guests, including Ildiko Peluso, a Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella, Councilman Frank Neglia, Mayor James Barberio of Parsippany-Troy Hills, Jonathan Goettich, the owner of The Mail Box Store, Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development, Raj Dichpally, Secretary, and Robert Peluso, President of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce.



The Mail Box Store has the expertise and resources to handle everything from small to large print jobs, black and white, or color printing.

They are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.