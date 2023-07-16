Sunday, July 16, 2023
The Mail Box Store Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Board Member Ildiko Peluso, Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella, Councilman Frank Neglia, Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Jonathan Goettich, the owner of The Mail Box Store, Frank Cahill, Chairman Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development, Raj Dichpally, Secretary and Robert Peluso, President Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce.
PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, July 15, the Economic Development Committee of Parsippany-Troy Hills Township proudly hosted the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of The Mail Box Store.

The Mail Box Store, conveniently located at 87B North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha, is the ultimate destination for all your packing, shipping, printing, and business service requirements. The team of skilled and dedicated professionals is committed to providing top-notch customer care, saving you time and money with a comprehensive range of products and services, all quickly and efficiently.

“Congratulations on your grand opening! We want to express our gratitude for selecting Parsippany as the location for your business. We wish you success and prosperity in your new ventureThank you for being a part of our community,” said Chairman of Parsippany Economic Development Committee Frank Cahill.

They have you covered whether you need to ship items domestically or internationally. Their expertise enables them to pack and ship almost anything to almost anywhere in the world. But the assistance doesn’t stop there. As Lake Hiawatha’s leading copy, print, and document services center, they offer a wide range of solutions to meet your needs.

During the ribbon-cutting event, Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development, had the honor of presenting a plaque to Jonathan Goettich, the owner of The Mail Box Store, extending a warm welcome to him in Parsippany.

In attendance at the ribbon-cutting event were esteemed guests, including Ildiko Peluso, a Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella, Councilman Frank Neglia, Mayor James Barberio of Parsippany-Troy Hills, Jonathan Goettich, the owner of The Mail Box Store, Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development, Raj Dichpally, Secretary, and Robert Peluso, President of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Mail Box Store has the expertise and resources to handle everything from small to large print jobs, black and white, or color printing.

They are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Mail Box Store, conveniently located at 87B North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha, is the ultimate destination for all your packing, shipping, printing, and business service requirements.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
