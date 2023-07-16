Morris County Sons of Italy ~ Lodge 2561 Holds Highly Successful Charity Golf Outing

PARSIPPANY — Order Sons of Italy In America – Lodge 2561 held their Annual Basil Ricci Memorial Charity Golf Outing at the Knoll West Country Club in Parsippany on Thursday, July 13. Mother Nature was generous and treated all in attendance to a gorgeous day, with bright blue skies and a slight breeze to offset the near 90-degree temperature. A little hot weather was certainly not enough to deter any of the maximum capacity 144 golfers, comprising 36 foursomes, from enjoying 18 holes on one of the most beautiful golf courses in New Jersey.

Lodge President Robert Adamo summed it up best with his message to the membership; “The culmination of all the work that started in February occurred yesterday at the Knoll West Country Club with the playing of the 23rd Annual SOI Golf Outing. Great weather, a beautiful course, and good friends and family all came together for a memorable day.”

I just wanted to thank all our Golf committee members, all those members who volunteered their time, and all those who donated prizes and sponsorships for a job well done.

With all of us doing our part, no matter how small or large, it made the event a great success.”

The day included 18 holes of golf, a golf cart, a buffet lunch, drinks, refreshments on the course, an open bar at dinner, numerous prizes, goodies on and off the course, and much more. The Lodge wants to thank all the hole sponsors, full and half Cart Beverage sponsors, and all the numerous Prize Sponsors who generously contributed to the event’s success.

The Sons of Italy is one of America’s largest and longest Italian American organizations. The Morris County Lodge was founded as a non-profit organization that contributes thousands of dollars to worthwhile local charities and families. 100% of what the Lodge raises in events like this goes directly back to local needy families as gift cards and various local charities, including but not limited to the Parsippany Food Pantry, High School Scholarships, the Valerie Fund, The Shelter for Battered Women, Alzheimer’s, and many more.

Lodge 2561 Golf Committee is already in the process of organizing next year’s outing: it’s 24th. If you want to become one of their sponsors next year, don’t hesitate to contact Bob Wilhalme, Lou Amato, Joe Jannarone Jr., Jim Torsiello, or Bob Adamo. You can also email [email protected] or visit the Lodge’s website by clicking here.

