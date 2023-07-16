Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Promotes Investigative Officers

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood, and Chief of Detectives Robert McNally announced the recent promotions within the investigative team.



They proudly announce the promotion of Jan-Michael Monrad to Deputy Chief of Detectives. Jan-Michael has demonstrated exceptional dedication and leadership throughout his tenure, and we have every confidence in his ability to excel in this new role.

FAP Calderwood, Prosecutor Carroll, Deputy Chief Monrad, and Chief McNally.

These advancements and additions to our team reflect our ongoing commitment to maintaining a highly skilled and efficient investigative force. Congratulations to Jan-Michael Monrad on his promotion, and warmly welcome the new Detective to the ranks.



A formal ceremony was held on July 10, 2023, in the Commissioner’s Public Meeting Room.



Jan-Michael Monrad was promoted to the rank of Deputy Chief of Detectives. Deputy Chief Monrad graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in Criminal Justice and a minor in Business Administration. He has over 28 years of Law Enforcement experience, having started his career as a Patrolman/Detective with the Boonton Township Police Department. In 2002, Deputy Chief Monrad was sworn in as a Detective with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. As a Detective, Deputy Chief Monrad served in the Domestic Violence Unit, High Tech Crimes Unit, General Investigations Unit, and Special Enforcement Unit (SEU), where he conducted numerous undercover and surface narcotics investigations. In 2015, he was promoted to Detective Supervisor, and in 2016, to the rank of Sergeant of the Intelligence/ Homeland Security Unit, also supervising the High Tech Crimes Unit. Deputy Chief Monrad was promoted to Lieutenant of the Special Operations Division in 2018 and Captain in 2021. In 2023, when he was transferred to the Tactical Division, he was responsible for the operations of the Major Crimes Unit and the Sex Crimes Child Endangerment Unit. Deputy Chief Monrad has been involved in numerous narcotics, homicide, sex crimes, burglary, and missing persons investigations and has successfully testified in the State v. Jose Feliciano and State v. Kashif Parvaiz homicide trials. Deputy Chief Monrad is recognized as an expert in electronic surveillance and has conducted over 1,000 lawful intercepts of communications, and has taught classes on the subject on behalf of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice, the County Prosecutor’s Association of New Jersey, the County Narcotics Commanders Association of New Jersey, MAGLOCLEN, the New Jersey Narcotics Enforcement Officers Association, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He also has held certifications as a Certified Forensic Computer Examiner (CFCE) by the International Association of Computer Investigative Specialists (IACIS), a Tactical Emergency Medical Technician (TEMT), and the Commander of the Tactical Narcotics Team (TNT) and Commander of Rapid Deployment Team (RDT). Promoted to Captain were Mark Castellano and Joseph Costello. Both previously had held the rank of Lieutenant.



Captain Castellano will command the Courts & Administration Division while retaining responsibility for Firearms and Training.

Capt. Castellano

Captain Castellano is a 24-year Law Enforcement veteran. His experience includes assignments in the Narcotics, Fugitive, Gangs, and Community Affairs Units. Capt. Castellano was a member of the Tactical Narcotics Team and is a Master ICAT, ABLE, Resiliency, and Implicit Bias Trainer. Capt. Castellano is a Police Training Commission Certified Firearms Instructor. He graduated from Seton Hall University and is an FBI Trilogy award recipient. Capt. Castellano is a lifelong martial artist who holds black belts in various disciplines and is a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.



Captain Costello will command the Tactical Division.

Capt. Costello

Captain Costello began his law enforcement career in 2001 with the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office. In 2006, he joined the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. In 2013, he was promoted to Detective Supervisor, then again in 2014 to Sergeant. In 2019, he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. He is a NJ Police Training Commission certified Instructor. Also, he serves on the executive board of the County Narcotics Commanders Association of New Jersey and is a member of the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) Law Enforcement Subcommittee. Captain Costello earned a Bachelor’s degree from Salve Regina University and a Master’s from Seton Hall University.



Promoted from Sergeant to Lieutenant was James Bruno. Lieutenant Bruno will supervise all units within the Special Operations Division.

Lt. Bruno

Lieutenant Bruno began his career as a Detective in the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office in 2009. In 2016, Lieutenant Bruno was promoted to Detective/Supervisor in the Special Enforcement Unit and subsequently to Sergeant. Lieutenant Bruno is a member of the Crisis Negotiation Team, Tactical Narcotics Team, Rapid Deployment Team, and DEA Clandestine Laboratory Team and has received multiple commendations and awards from various associations. Lieutenant Bruno has been deemed an expert in the field of narcotics by the New Jersey Superior Court. He instructs officers in the field of narcotics and tactical operations.



Promoted to Sergeant were Jimmy Atoche and Matthew Magnone. Both previously had held the rank of Detective Supervisor.



Sergeant Atoche will supervise the Special Enforcement Unit within the Special Operations Division. Sergeant Atoche began his law enforcement career in 2014 with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office. In 2015, Sergeant Atoche joined the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. In 2019, Sergeant Atoche was assigned to the FBI’s Transnational Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Enforcement Task Force. In 2021, Sergeant Atoche was promoted to Detective/Supervisor with the supervision of the Special Enforcement Unit. In 2023, Sergeant Atoche played a part in closing one of the largest fentanyl mills in the NY/NJ area, receiving the FBI Transnational Organized Crime Top 10 Case award. Sergeant Atoche sits on the Board of Directors for the New Jersey Narcotic Enforcement Officers Association and has received numerous individual and unit awards. Before his career in law enforcement, Sergeant Atoche served in the United States Army National Guard, deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Sgt. Magnone

Sergeant Magnone will supervise the Major Crimes Unit within the Tactical Division. Sergeant Magnone began his career in 1999 with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, being promoted to Crime Scene Investigator in the Major Crimes Division in 2006. Over nearly a decade, he led investigations into numerous high-profile cases, including homicides, police-involved shootings, and suspicious deaths. Sergeant Magnone has received recognition for his expertise in latent friction ridge processing and friction ridge comparison and identification and has provided expert testimony in Superior Court on multiple occasions. In 2015, Sergeant Magnone transitioned to the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office as a county detective and joined the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office in 2017. Initially serving in the General Investigations Unit, he was transferred to the Professional Standards Unit and then the Major Crimes Unit. In late 2022 and early 2023, Sergeant Magnone solved a significant cold case, displaying his dedication to justice and commitment to solving homicides regardless of time. He was promoted to Detective Supervisor in January 2023. Sergeant Magnone holds certifications as a PTC and State instructor in Firearms Training and Internal Affairs Policy and Procedure.



Promoted to Detective Supervisor were John Cassie and Muhammad Thomas. Both previously had held the rank of Detective.

Det. Supervisor Cassie

Detective Supervisor Cassie will be assigned to the Professional Standards Unit within the Specialized Crimes Division. Detective Supervisor Cassie began his law enforcement career in 2013 with the New Jersey Department of Corrections. In 2015, he was hired by the Morris County Park Police and was assigned to the Patrol Division upon graduation from the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy. Detective Supervisor Cassie joined the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office in 2016 as a Detective in the General Investigation Unit. Detective Supervisor Cassie has worked in the Domestic Violence Unit and the Special Operation Division’s Intelligence and Homeland Security Units. He is a Supervisor for the Morris County Auto Theft Task Force. He is also a Tactical Narcotics Team/Officer Rescue Team member and a BERLA Forensic Examiner/Technician. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in psychology.

FAP Calderwood, Prosecutor Carroll, Detective Supervisor Muhammad Thomas, and Chief McNally.

Detective Supervisor Thomas will continue to be assigned to the Major Crimes Unit. Before his career at the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Detective Supervisor Thomas served for four years as a Marine, completing four deployments. 2005 Detective Supervisor Thomas joined the East Orange Police Department as a Patrolman. Thomas worked on the East Orange Police Violent Crimes Task Force, investigating more than 200 crimes and aiding in a high unit case closure rate. During this time, he participated in the investigations of a Seton Hall off-campus party homicide (2010) and an abducted child Driscoll Bridge homicide (2010), leading to arrests and convictions. Detective Supervisor Thomas joined the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office in March 2017 and was assigned to the General Investigations Unit.

Prosecutor Carroll, FAP Calderwood, Det. Nicholas Jung, and Chief McNally.

Nicholas Jung was also sworn in as Detective. Detective Nicholas Jung is a Morris County native who earned an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from the County College of Morris before transferring to Rutgers University – Newark, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice & Political Science. Detective Jung joined the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office in February 2022 as a Support Staff member assigned to the General Investigations Unit. In April 2023, Detective Jung was transferred to the Intelligence & Homeland Security Unit and is responsible for assisting the unit Detectives with ongoing investigations. Prosecutor Carroll said, “Throughout my law enforcement career and particularly as a prosecutor, I have worked to maintain my commitment to promoting from within, especially when the personnel has demonstrated the leadership, experience, and selfless dedication to advance the interests of justice. The people promoted today have undergone a rigorous review process and have demonstrated their commitment to team building internally and externally with our state, county, and municipal law enforcement professionals. When coupled with our dedicated legal staff, they present a formidable force against criminal conduct. I am confident that we have selected the most qualified and appropriate leadership to advance the current needs and objectives of the MCPO.”