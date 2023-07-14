Friday, July 14, 2023
HomeLocal NewsMichael Mulhaul Elected Vice President Kiwanis International
FeaturedLocal News

Michael Mulhaul Elected Vice President Kiwanis International

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
250
New Jersey Kiwanis Members Celebrate Michael's Vice Presidency Win at BBQ Hosted by Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Michael Mulhaul, an esteemed member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, has been elected to assume the role of Vice President of Kiwanis International, commencing on October 1, 2023. Throughout his remarkable journey, Mulhaul has dedicated over three decades to the Kiwanis organization, serving at various levels. His unwavering commitment to Kiwanis began in 1992 when he joined the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. Notably, he has played a pivotal role in raising more than $500,000 in support of the children of Parsippany.

Kiwanis Lt. Governor, Division 9, Frank Cahill, Commissioner Stephen Shaw, Muhaul and Mayor James Barberio during the presentation of the Proclamations

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany President, Nicolas Limanov, Treasurer Gordon Meth, and Lt. Governor Division 9, Frank Cahill, orchestrated a BBQ celebration in honor of Michael’s election. Special guests Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio and Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw presented Michael Mulhaul with a proclamation, with Mayor Barberio designating “July 9 as Michael Mulhaul Day” in Parsippany.

Kiwanis International stands as a global community comprising clubs, members, and partners united by their shared goal of enhancing the lives of children in individual communities. With a presence in over 80 countries and geographic areas, Kiwanis boasts a membership of more than 550,000 individuals spanning across diverse age groups, from K-Kids, Builders Club, Key Club, Circle K, Aktion Club to Kiwanis.

Mulhaul’s introduction to Kiwanis came through Parsippany Resident Dr. Joseph Weisberg, who invited him to attend a meeting. Instantly recognizing the value and impact of Kiwanis, Mulhaul eagerly embraced the organization and has been an active participant ever since. On February 6, 1992, he officially became a member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

Looking ahead, Mulhaul’s illustrious Kiwanis journey will progress as he assumes the role of President-Elect in October 2024. Subsequently, in October 2025, he will assume the prestigious position of President of Kiwanis International, with his inauguration ceremony taking place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Notably, Mulhaul’s appointment marks a significant achievement for the New Jersey District, as he will be one of only a few individuals from Parsippany to hold this distinguished position.

Laura and Michael Mulhaul proudly showcase the proclamations he received.

It is important to note that Michael Mulhaul has never resided or worked in Parsippany, and his children did not attend Parsippany Schools. Nonetheless, he has actively served in various capacities within the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, including Vice President, President-Elect, President, and President of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Foundation. Additionally, Mulhaul has diligently fulfilled the roles of Lt. Governor of Division 9 and New Jersey District Governor. Moreover, his contributions have been acknowledged by his election to serve on the Board of Trustees at Kiwanis International.

Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw presents Mulhaul with a proclamation on behalf of the Commissioners.
 

Previous article
Trespassers on Berlin Road; Attempted to Break-in Home
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.