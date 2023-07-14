Michael Mulhaul Elected Vice President Kiwanis International

PARSIPPANY — Michael Mulhaul, an esteemed member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, has been elected to assume the role of Vice President of Kiwanis International, commencing on October 1, 2023. Throughout his remarkable journey, Mulhaul has dedicated over three decades to the Kiwanis organization, serving at various levels. His unwavering commitment to Kiwanis began in 1992 when he joined the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. Notably, he has played a pivotal role in raising more than $500,000 in support of the children of Parsippany.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany President, Nicolas Limanov, Treasurer Gordon Meth, and Lt. Governor Division 9, Frank Cahill, orchestrated a BBQ celebration in honor of Michael’s election. Special guests Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio and Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw presented Michael Mulhaul with a proclamation, with Mayor Barberio designating “July 9 as Michael Mulhaul Day” in Parsippany.

Kiwanis International stands as a global community comprising clubs, members, and partners united by their shared goal of enhancing the lives of children in individual communities. With a presence in over 80 countries and geographic areas, Kiwanis boasts a membership of more than 550,000 individuals spanning across diverse age groups, from K-Kids, Builders Club, Key Club, Circle K, Aktion Club to Kiwanis.

Mulhaul’s introduction to Kiwanis came through Parsippany Resident Dr. Joseph Weisberg, who invited him to attend a meeting. Instantly recognizing the value and impact of Kiwanis, Mulhaul eagerly embraced the organization and has been an active participant ever since. On February 6, 1992, he officially became a member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

Looking ahead, Mulhaul’s illustrious Kiwanis journey will progress as he assumes the role of President-Elect in October 2024. Subsequently, in October 2025, he will assume the prestigious position of President of Kiwanis International, with his inauguration ceremony taking place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Notably, Mulhaul’s appointment marks a significant achievement for the New Jersey District, as he will be one of only a few individuals from Parsippany to hold this distinguished position.

It is important to note that Michael Mulhaul has never resided or worked in Parsippany, and his children did not attend Parsippany Schools. Nonetheless, he has actively served in various capacities within the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, including Vice President, President-Elect, President, and President of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Foundation. Additionally, Mulhaul has diligently fulfilled the roles of Lt. Governor of Division 9 and New Jersey District Governor. Moreover, his contributions have been acknowledged by his election to serve on the Board of Trustees at Kiwanis International.