Thursday, July 13, 2023
Introducing the Parsippany Summer Concert Series, Kicking off this Thursday

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Overboard plays everything from alternative to oldies and adds their own interpretation. File Photo
PARSIPPANY — Prepare for a fantastic evening of live music as Overboard takes the stage. They’ll play all your favorite classic party songs, from alternative hits to beloved oldies. Join us on Thursday, July 13, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for an unforgettable experience.

Our concerts are held at the scenic Veterans Memorial Park, providing the perfect backdrop for an evening of musical enjoyment. However, during inclement weather, we’ve got you covered! The concerts will be relocated to Liquid Church, conveniently located at 299 Webro Road. So, rain or shine, the show will go on!

We kindly request that you leave your furry friends at home, as pets are prohibited in the park during the concerts. We appreciate your understanding in creating a comfortable environment for everyone to enjoy the music.

We are thrilled to announce this year’s major sponsor is Provident Bank. Their generous support has made the Parsippany Summer Concert Series possible, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to them.

Mark your calendars and invite your friends and family for an evening of musical bliss. The Parsippany Summer Concert Series is just starting, and we can’t wait to see you there!

Note: Remember to check parsippany.net or social media for any last-minute updates or changes to the concert schedule.

 

