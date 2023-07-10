Thursday, July 13, 2023
Crunch Parsippany Comments Over Esporta Gym Closure and Extends Support to Members

Crunch Fitness is located at 790 Route 46, Arlington Shopping Center
PARSIPPANY — Recently learned of the closure of Esporta, our fellow fitness center here in the Parsippany community. As members of the local business community, we understand the impact when a business leaves; it is never easy.

Esporta has been an integral part of our fitness landscape, and we recognize their contributions to our community members’ health and wellness. Their closure marks the end of an era, and we want to express our willingness to serve our community in any way possible.

At Crunch Parsippany, we firmly believe in the power of community and supporting one another during challenging times. As a result, we want to extend our open arms to Esporta’s current members, welcoming them to join our Crunch family. We understand that transitions can be difficult, but we are committed to making them seamless.

To all Esporta Parsippany members, we invite you to experience the vibrant atmosphere, state-of-the-art facilities, and wide range of fitness offerings that Crunch Parsippany provides. Our dedicated team of fitness professionals is ready to assist you on your fitness journey, offering the same passion, support, and camaraderie you have expected.

In the spirit of community solidarity, we also encourage our existing Crunch members to reach out to any friends or acquaintances who may be affected by Esporta’s closure. Let’s come together to ensure everyone has a place to pursue their fitness goals and enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

Crunch Parsippany remains committed to serving our members and the Parsippany community. We will continue to uphold our mission of making serious fitness fun and fostering a welcoming environment where everyone can thrive.

For more information or to inquire about joining Crunch Parsippany, please visit our website by clicking here or calling (973) 794-3652. We look forward to welcoming you with open arms.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
