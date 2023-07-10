Thursday, July 13, 2023
HomeLocal NewsStudents Named to the Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University
Local NewsSchool News

Students Named to the Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
393
Fairleigh Dickinson University's Metropolitan Campus
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck has recognized the academic achievements of two students from Parsippany by including them on the Honors Lists for the Spring 2023 semester. These students have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their studies and deserve recognition for their outstanding academic performance. The students are Kishan Patel and  Kelin Flores Valenzuela.

Devoted to preparing world citizens through global education, Fairleigh Dickinson University is New Jersey’s largest private university. It features more than 100 liberal arts and professional degree programs, two international campuses, dozens of partnerships with internationally renowned institutions, special programs, and status within the United Nations. For more information, www.fdu.edu.

Previous article
Parsippany Hills High School Senior Awards and Scholarships
Next article
Crunch Parsippany Comments Over Esporta Gym Closure and Extends Support to Members
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.