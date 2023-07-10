Students Named to the Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University

PARSIPPANY — Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck has recognized the academic achievements of two students from Parsippany by including them on the Honors Lists for the Spring 2023 semester. These students have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their studies and deserve recognition for their outstanding academic performance. The students are Kishan Patel and Kelin Flores Valenzuela.

Devoted to preparing world citizens through global education, Fairleigh Dickinson University is New Jersey’s largest private university. It features more than 100 liberal arts and professional degree programs, two international campuses, dozens of partnerships with internationally renowned institutions, special programs, and status within the United Nations. For more information, www.fdu.edu.