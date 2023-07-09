Thursday, July 13, 2023
Parsippany Hills High School Senior Awards and Scholarships

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Alpha Delta Kappa, Mimi Taylor-Veres Memorial Scholarship Ella Manoff
American Legion Post #249: Aaron Leif Scholarship Owen Barbrack
Asian American Club Leadership Award Lilac Bancairen
Shruti Joshi
Riya Nair
Andrew J. Quinn Memorial Scholarship Isabella Brisson
Band & Choir Service Award Isabella Brisson
Band Service Awards Dylan Chiu
Gavin Iradi
Sonali Shastri
Matthew Yong
Brooklawn PTSA Alumni Scholarship Leann Lombardi
Choir Service Awards Isabella Arnold
Marissa Becher
Jaxen Bilgeshouse
Dylan Franz
Vaibhav Iyengar
Kira King
William Lanza
Asher Paterno
Adam Roman
Mia Suarez
Class of 2023 Steering Committee: Helping Hand Award Angela Chemparathy
Class of 2023 Steering Committee: Presidential Award Lakshita Madhavan
Class of 2023 Steering Committee: Viking Hero Award Vincent Paglucci
Coccia Foundation Italian Studies Student Grant Isabella Arnold
Isabella Brisson
Ava Ignacio
County College of Morris Senior Scholarship Alexandra Wilson
Denville Community Church Builder’s Fund Scholarship Madison McGrath
Dorothy Davies Memorial Scholarship Sponsored by Intervale PTA Kaylee DePietro
Emil Johnson Vocational Award Kyle Kievit
Greg Puzio Scholarship, Sponsored by Eastlake School PTA Joseph Reilly
Indian Cultural Club Senior Award Diya Desai
Sayani Desai
Heer Patel
President…… Preet Desai
Italian Honor Society Excellence in Italian Isabella Brisson
Italian Honor Society Leadership in Italian Madelyn Wright
John Philip Sousa Band Award Meghan Liang
Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Scholarship Isabella Ferdinandi
Rose Gupta
Lakshita Madhavan
Lake Parsippany School PTA Scholarship Karina Bolanos Duval
Lauren Bosi Memorial Leadership Scholarship Spon. by Intervale PTA Kaylee DePietro
Leonard Bernstein Musicianship Award Charles Love
Little Vikings Football Scholarship Award Brett Cerullo
Littleton School PTA Alumni Scholarship Christopher Stearns
Love Like Ashley Memorial Fund Scholarship Victoria Bruno
Rebecca Steere
Maria T. Santillan(‘92) Memorial Scholarship Mishell Lema-Lema
Matthew G. Mancuso Pro Humanitate Award Isabella Ferdinandi
MCPCA Caring Student of the Year Award Samuel Lerman
Morris County College Fair Scholarship Emma Prisco
Mt. Tabor Band Award Gavin Iradi
Mt. Tabor PTA Scholarship Ella Manoff
National Merit Scholarship Corporation: ADP Henry Taub Memorial Scholarship Taylor Edmiston
National Merit Scholarship Corporation: Schindler Elevator
Corporation Scholarship		 Keith Nguyen
National Merit Scholarship Program: Letter of Commendation Isabella Brisson
Jia Datwani
Taylor Edmiston
Dylan Franz
Chaitanya Matrubai
Ananya Shrivastava
Andrew Song
Sanjana Yerva
New Jersey Music Teacher Association High School Scholarship Charles Love
Northern New Jersey Chinese Association Scholarship Lakshita Madhavan
Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Christopher Sostak
Parsippany Education Foundation, Joseph Windish Memorial
Scholarship Sponsored by McCabe, Heidrich & Wong		 Alexandra Jurow
Parsippany Hills Field Hockey Senior Scholarship Victoria Bruno
Sophia Camiscioli
Alexandra Hockwitt
Ava Ignacio
Grace Molloy
Alyssa Reeber
Rebecca Steere
Nicole Verderber
Madelyn Wright
Parsippany Hills PTSA Scholarship Alexandra Jurow
Keith Nguyen
Asher Paterno
Christopher Sostak
Parsippany Police Benevolent Association Scholarship, Assoc. #131 Jonah Lance
Parsippany Republican Club Senior Scholarship Vincent Paglucci
Parsippany Senior Citizen Scholarship Gianna Antonacci
Parsippany Soccer Club Scholarship Aarav Bisht
Eric Fernandes
Vaibhav Iyengar
Vincenzo Leone
Christopher Sostak
PGT (Parents for the Gifted and Talented) Alexandra Jurow
PHHS Faculty & Staff Award Rita Akl
Meghan Lipscomb
Varun Rana
Isabela Rincon
Rebecca Steere
PHHS Football Parent Association Scholarship Christopher Stearns
PHHS Men’s Soccer Booster Association Scholarship Rafael Gran
Vaibhav Iyengar
Keith Nguyen
Jeremy Perlmutter
Varun Rana
Christopher Sostak
PHHS Salutatorian Award Andrew Song
PHHS Student Council Senior Award Jia Datwani
Vaibhav Iyengar
Adomas Vaitkus
PHHS Swim Team Booster Association Award Kaylee DePietro
Taylor Edmiston
Isabella Ferdinandi
Nicolas Iannucci
Kelly Le
Brandon Lyubarsky
Priyesh Mistry
Varun Rana
Alexandra Soltys
Finley Stevens
Eric Yang
Spark Yu
PHHS Valedictorian Award Isabella Brisson
PHHS Victorious Viking Award Ayush Patel
Phyllis Marzolf Memorial Scholarship, NJ District of Key Club International Lakshita Madhavan
Rocco A. Cerbo Memorial Scholarship in Building Trades Kyle Kievit
Sons of Italy-Basil Ricci Memorial Scholarships Joseph Reilly
Spencer Savings Bank Scholarship Kajal Sukhadia
SunRise ShopRite Continuing Education Grant Christopher Sostak
The 200 Club of Morris County Scholarship Brielle Bloch
The Betty and Thomas Kay Memorial Scholarship Charles Love
Alexandra Wilson
The Dr. Frank A. Calabria Memorial Scholarship Vincent Paglucci
The Gus Picariello Scholarship, Sponsored by Mr. & Mrs. Wiebel Tia Varghese
The Kanai Lal and Charu Bala Memorial Scholarship Rebecca George
Rose Gupta
Gabrielle Lamdagan
Lakshita Madhavan
Joseph Reilly
Shreya Shah
The Kate Russell Memorial Scholarship Victoria Bruno
The Lew Ludwig Memorial Scholarship Zachary Bolcar
The Rose Ciricillo Scholarship, Sponsored by Mr. & Mrs. Wiebel Amanda Hoffman
Par-Troy West Little League: Tom Ladas Memorial Scholarship Gabrielle Lamdagan
US Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award Leann Lombardi
Joseph Reilly
US Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award sabella Brisson
Andrew Song
US Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence Dylan Chiu
Christine Kim
Warwick Valley Quilters’ Guild: Phyllis Klein Scholarship Gianna Antonacci
Wegmans Food Markets Scholarship Alfonso Imperati
West Orange Elk’s Most Valuable Student Contest “Local” Award (Lodge #1590) Laila Tatis
Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills Scholarship: College Eric Fernandes
Gabrielle Lamdagan
Lakshita Madhavan
Joseph Reilly
Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills Scholarship: Trade/Technical Kira King

 

