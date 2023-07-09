Sunday, July 9, 2023
Man Charged with Sexual Assault of 13-Year-Old in Morris County

Frank L. Cahill
Man Charged with Sexual Assault of 13-Year-Old in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY — A resident of Lincoln Park, identified as Luis Campos, has been charged with the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old child in his vehicle earlier this year. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes provided this information. Campos was arrested on June 28 and is facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to officials, the incident took place on January 7 in Paterson. It was reported to the Elmwood Park Police on the same day, who then referred the case to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Throughout the investigation, witnesses, including the victim, were interviewed, and physical evidence was collected.

Campos had a detention hearing on July 5, where a Superior Court judge granted a motion to detain him pending trial. Valdes stated that at the hearing, the Honorable Justine A. Niccollai, J.S.C., approved the State’s request for Campos’ pretrial detention.

Authorities are urging anyone with additional information about the alleged crime to contact the prosecutor’s tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

If convicted, Campos may face parole supervision for life and be required to register under Megan’s Law. Valdes provided the potential sentencing exposure for each charge:

  • First-degree kidnapping: 25 years to life in New Jersey State Prison, with a 25-year parole disqualifier.
  • First-degree aggravated sexual assault: 10–20 years in New Jersey State Prison, with 85 percent of the term to be served before parole eligibility, following the No Early Release Act.
  • Second-degree sexual assault: 10–20 years in New Jersey State Prison, with 85 percent of the term to be served before parole eligibility, following the No Early Release Act.
  • Third-degree endangering the welfare of a child: 5–10 years in New Jersey State Prison.


    Editors Note: A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the juveniles are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

