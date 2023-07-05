Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Mayor Barberio Proclaims National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
The Mayor presented the Proclamation to Jeanmarie Embler, Morris County Chapter Lead of Moms Demand Action, acknowledging the importance of raising awareness about gun violence.
PARSIPPANY — Mayor James Barberio issued a Proclamation designating June 2, 2023, as National Gun Violence Awareness Day in the township. The Mayor presented the Proclamation to Jeanmarie Embler, Morris County Chapter Lead of Moms Demand Action, acknowledging the importance of raising awareness about gun violence.

The chosen date holds significance as it would have marked the 26th birthday of Hadiya Pendleton, a young victim who tragically lost her life at the age of 15. Inspired by her memory, Hadiya’s classmates initiated a campaign urging people to wear orange on June 2. Orange is the color hunters wear to ensure visibility and prevent accidents in wooded areas.

Mayor Barberio expressed his support for preventing the devastating impact of gun violence and emphasized the value of every human life. He encouraged all citizens of Parsippany to join the efforts in combating gun violence and promoting a safer community.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
