Parsippany High School Graduates Engage in Project Graduation Celebrations

PARSIPPANY — After the Parsippany High School graduation, 140 students participated in a memorable event held at Branchburg Sports Complex. The event featured a wide range of activities and attractions that ensured an enjoyable and safe experience for the graduates:

Sports Activities:

Turf fields were available for football, soccer, and ultimate frisbee, providing opportunities for friendly competition and team play.

Basketball and volleyball courts allowed students to engage in their favorite sports and enjoy some friendly matches.

Entertainment:

A four-story laser tag arena offered an exciting and immersive gaming experience.

An arcade provided various games for students to enjoy.

A gaga pit was available for a unique dodgeball-style game, adding an element of fun and competition.

An inflatable obstacle course provided a thrilling and adventurous challenge.

A climbing structure offered an opportunity for physical activity and adventure.

Additional Attractions:

Karaoke allowed students to showcase their singing talents and enjoy a musical experience.

A fortune teller added a touch of mysticism and intrigue to the event.

A caricaturist provided personalized drawings, creating unique keepsakes for the graduates.

Airbrush tattoos offered temporary body art for students to express themselves.

A station where students could take photos with friends and have them transferred onto t-shirts provided a fun and memorable way to capture the moment.

The event aimed to create a safe and enjoyable environment for the graduates, highlighting the importance of celebrating without the influence of drugs or alcohol. Project Graduation events like this have become a popular tradition across the country, promoting awareness of the dangers of substance abuse and reducing the number of youth involved in drug-related accidents.

By organizing such chemical-free celebrations, Project Graduation aimed to ensure a memorable and responsible experience for graduating seniors, establishing a tradition that prioritizes their safety and well-being.