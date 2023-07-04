Parsippany High School Graduates Engage in Project Graduation Celebrations

PARSIPPANY — After the Parsippany High School graduation, 140 students participated in a memorable event held at Branchburg Sports Complex. The event featured a wide range of activities and attractions that ensured an enjoyable and safe experience for the graduates:
Sports Activities:
- Turf fields were available for football, soccer, and ultimate frisbee, providing opportunities for friendly competition and team play.
- Basketball and volleyball courts allowed students to engage in their favorite sports and enjoy some friendly matches.
Entertainment:
- A four-story laser tag arena offered an exciting and immersive gaming experience.
- An arcade provided various games for students to enjoy.
- A gaga pit was available for a unique dodgeball-style game, adding an element of fun and competition.
- An inflatable obstacle course provided a thrilling and adventurous challenge.
- A climbing structure offered an opportunity for physical activity and adventure.
Additional Attractions:
- Karaoke allowed students to showcase their singing talents and enjoy a musical experience.
- A fortune teller added a touch of mysticism and intrigue to the event.
- A caricaturist provided personalized drawings, creating unique keepsakes for the graduates.
- Airbrush tattoos offered temporary body art for students to express themselves.
- A station where students could take photos with friends and have them transferred onto t-shirts provided a fun and memorable way to capture the moment.
PHS Project Graduation1 of 10
The event aimed to create a safe and enjoyable environment for the graduates, highlighting the importance of celebrating without the influence of drugs or alcohol. Project Graduation events like this have become a popular tradition across the country, promoting awareness of the dangers of substance abuse and reducing the number of youth involved in drug-related accidents.
By organizing such chemical-free celebrations, Project Graduation aimed to ensure a memorable and responsible experience for graduating seniors, establishing a tradition that prioritizes their safety and well-being.