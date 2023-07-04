Wednesday, July 5, 2023
HomeLocal NewsParsippany High School Graduates Engage in Project Graduation Celebrations
Local NewsSchool News

Parsippany High School Graduates Engage in Project Graduation Celebrations

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
176
After the Parsippany High School graduation, 140 students participated in a memorable event held at Branchburg Sports Complex
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — After the Parsippany High School graduation, 140 students participated in a memorable event held at Branchburg Sports Complex. The event featured a wide range of activities and attractions that ensured an enjoyable and safe experience for the graduates:

Sports Activities:

  • Turf fields were available for football, soccer, and ultimate frisbee, providing opportunities for friendly competition and team play.
  • Basketball and volleyball courts allowed students to engage in their favorite sports and enjoy some friendly matches.

Entertainment:

  • A four-story laser tag arena offered an exciting and immersive gaming experience.
  • An arcade provided various games for students to enjoy.
  • A gaga pit was available for a unique dodgeball-style game, adding an element of fun and competition.
  • An inflatable obstacle course provided a thrilling and adventurous challenge.
  • A climbing structure offered an opportunity for physical activity and adventure.

Additional Attractions:

  • Karaoke allowed students to showcase their singing talents and enjoy a musical experience.
  • A fortune teller added a touch of mysticism and intrigue to the event.
  • A caricaturist provided personalized drawings, creating unique keepsakes for the graduates.
  • Airbrush tattoos offered temporary body art for students to express themselves.
  • A station where students could take photos with friends and have them transferred onto t-shirts provided a fun and memorable way to capture the moment.

The event aimed to create a safe and enjoyable environment for the graduates, highlighting the importance of celebrating without the influence of drugs or alcohol. Project Graduation events like this have become a popular tradition across the country, promoting awareness of the dangers of substance abuse and reducing the number of youth involved in drug-related accidents.

By organizing such chemical-free celebrations, Project Graduation aimed to ensure a memorable and responsible experience for graduating seniors, establishing a tradition that prioritizes their safety and well-being.

Previous article
PHS Seniors Enjoyed Brunch After Graduation Practice
Next article
Mayor Barberio Proclaims National Gun Violence Awareness Day
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.