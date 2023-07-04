Wednesday, July 5, 2023
PHS Seniors Enjoyed Brunch After Graduation Practice

After their graduation practice, seniors from Parsippany High School (PHS) had the opportunity to enjoy a delightful brunch.
PARSIPPANY — After their graduation practice, seniors from Parsippany High School (PHS) had the opportunity to enjoy a delightful brunch. It served as a celebration of their achievements and a chance to come together before their graduation ceremony. The brunch was a special occasion for the students to relax, socialize, and reflect on their high school journey.

The brunch was made possible through the efforts of various individuals and organizations.

Thanks to the generous contributions from various organizations and businesses:

  • Pomptonian Food Service: Donated pancakes, French toast sticks, hash browns, and a selection of orange juice and milk.
  • Applebee’s: Generously provided 30 pounds of bacon and egg beaters.
  • IHOP: Donated an additional 30 pounds of bacon.
  • Foodtown: Contributed a refreshing fruit salad.
  • Baldwin, Howards, and Anthony and Sons: Donated a variety of delicious bagels.
  • Anthony and Sons: Generously provided donuts for everyone to enjoy.
  • Dunkin’ in Lake Hiawatha: Donated additional donuts to enhance the brunch experience.

In addition to the food donations, Target and ShopRite contributed to the event by generously offering $100 gift cards. The organizers also purchased water to ensure everyone stayed hydrated during the brunch and before Project Graduation, an event held after graduation.

This post-graduation practice brunch was a memorable experience for the PHS seniors, allowing them to bond with their classmates one last time before embarking on their future endeavors. It served as a wonderful way to commemorate their accomplishments and bid farewell to their high school years.

This collective support from local businesses and organizations made the brunch a memorable experience for the graduating students of Parsippany High School.

