Key Club Lt. Governor Visits Parsippany Kiwanis

PARSIPPANY — Montville High School Senior Shashank Karra visited the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

Karra is a dedicated individual who serves as the Key Club Division 17 Lieutenant Governor. In this influential position within the Key Club organization, he takes on the responsibility of overseeing the Key Clubs at Parsippany High School, Parsippany Hills High School, Morristown High School, Mountain Lakes High School, and Montville High School.

Shashank Karra’s commitment to both academics and community service is evident as he continues to excel as a rising senior at Montville. Additionally, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany has been sponsoring Parsippany High School and Parsippany Hills High School, further strengthening the connection between the Key Club and these institutions.

Key Club itself is a student-led organization that operates within high schools. Its primary focus is to make a positive impact on the world through various service projects. By actively engaging in service, Key Club members not only contribute to their communities but also develop their leadership skills and cultivate a compassionate heart for serving others.

For more information on the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany contact President Nicolas Limanov at (917) 499-7299 or visit parsippanykiwanis.org.

They meet weekly at the Parsippany IHOP, 792 Route 46 on Thursdays. The first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. all others meet at 7:15 a.m.