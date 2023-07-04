Wednesday, July 5, 2023
HomeLocal NewsKey Club Lt. Governor Visits Parsippany Kiwanis
Local NewsSchool News

Key Club Lt. Governor Visits Parsippany Kiwanis

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
115
Standing Former New Jersey District Governor and Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany member Gordon Meth, Kiwanis Lt. Governor Division 9 Frank Cahill, Key Club Advisor Bonnie Sturm, Cassara Grasso, Shaun Astorga. Sitting Key Club Lt. Governor Division 17 Shashank Karra, Kiwanis member Judi Chase and Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Secretary Karen Gajewski.
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Montville High School Senior Shashank Karra visited the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

Karra is a dedicated individual who serves as the Key Club Division 17 Lieutenant Governor. In this influential position within the Key Club organization, he takes on the responsibility of overseeing the Key Clubs at Parsippany High School, Parsippany Hills High School, Morristown High School, Mountain Lakes High School, and Montville High School.

Shashank Karra’s commitment to both academics and community service is evident as he continues to excel as a rising senior at Montville. Additionally, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany has been sponsoring Parsippany High School and Parsippany Hills High School, further strengthening the connection between the Key Club and these institutions.

Key Club itself is a student-led organization that operates within high schools. Its primary focus is to make a positive impact on the world through various service projects. By actively engaging in service, Key Club members not only contribute to their communities but also develop their leadership skills and cultivate a compassionate heart for serving others.

For more information on the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany contact President Nicolas Limanov at (917) 499-7299 or visit parsippanykiwanis.org.

They meet weekly at the Parsippany IHOP, 792 Route 46 on Thursdays.  The first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. all others meet at 7:15 a.m.

Previous article
Governor Murphy Approves Package of Bills to Boost Housing Affordability
Next article
PHS Seniors Enjoyed Brunch After Graduation Practice
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.