Bowman Consulting Opens Offices in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Bowman Consulting Group recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new offices at Six Campus Drive. Moving all employees from a nearby location in Cedar Knolls, the company leased 11,765 newly renovated square feet in the “The Arbors at Parsippany.”
Joining in the celebration with Eric Keller, Vice President/Branch Manager, was Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Township President Loretta Gragnani, Vice President Michael dePierro, Councilmen Justin Musella, Frank Neglia, and Paul Carifi, Jr., Also present was Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Board member Nicolas Limanov, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill and member Jigar Shah.
Bowman is a trusted, multi-disciplinary consulting firm offering public and private clients nationwide a broad range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions. From large commercial developments to master-planned communities to local transportation projects, Bowman delivers outstanding project results, builds long-lasting relationships, and leverages our organization’s growth to serve our clients’ constantly changing needs.
As a result of systematic corporate planning and diligent implementation, Bowman’s dynamic leadership has focused on a strategic expansion that has resulted in a national project portfolio and opportunities to increase its geographic presence for both new and existing clients. Bowman offers on-demand technical genius and industry-leading talent that, when combined, produce innovative and effective results.
Bowman provided civil engineering, designing, and planning construction documents for Veterans Park in Parsippany. Working with a landscape architect, Bowman provided all necessary civil engineering documents and obtained the required permits.
Gary Bowman, Founder & CEO, has served as President, CEO, and Chairman since founding the company in 1995. Their corporate headquarters is located in Reston, VA.
