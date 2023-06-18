Saturday, July 1, 2023
Bowman Consulting Opens Offices in Parsippany

Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Vice President Michael dePierro had the honor of cutting the ribbon at the grand opening ceremony of Bowman Consulting Group's new office located at 6 Campus Drive. This significant event marked the official establishment of Bowman Consulting's presence in the area, further strengthening their commitment to serving clients and contributing to the local community. Photos by Ilmi Bojkovic.
PARSIPPANY — Bowman Consulting Group recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new offices at Six Campus Drive. Moving all employees from a nearby location in Cedar Knolls, the company leased 11,765 newly renovated square feet in the “The Arbors at Parsippany.”

During a special ceremony, Frank Cahill, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman, presented Eric Keller, Vice President/Branch Manager Bowman Consulting, with a commemorative plaque. The plaque serves as a token of appreciation, expressing gratitude to Bowman for their decision to establish their presence in Parsippany. Cahill’s plaque presentation symbolizes the town’s warm welcome and appreciation for Bowman’s investment in Parsippany. It serves as a reminder of the strong partnership between the municipality and the company as they work together to create opportunities and enhance the local economy. Photos by Ilmi Bojkovic.

Joining in the celebration with Eric Keller, Vice President/Branch Manager, was Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Township President Loretta Gragnani, Vice President Michael dePierro, Councilmen Justin Musella, Frank Neglia, and Paul Carifi, Jr., Also present was Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Board member Nicolas Limanov, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill and member Jigar Shah.

Bowman is a trusted, multi-disciplinary consulting firm offering public and private clients nationwide a broad range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions. From large commercial developments to master-planned communities to local transportation projects, Bowman delivers outstanding project results, builds long-lasting relationships, and leverages our organization’s growth to serve our clients’ constantly changing needs.

As a result of systematic corporate planning and diligent implementation, Bowman’s dynamic leadership has focused on a strategic expansion that has resulted in a national project portfolio and opportunities to increase its geographic presence for both new and existing clients. Bowman offers on-demand technical genius and industry-leading talent that, when combined, produce innovative and effective results.

Bowman provided civil engineering, designing, and planning construction documents for Veterans Park in Parsippany. Working with a landscape architect, Bowman provided all necessary civil engineering documents and obtained the required permits.

Gary Bowman, Founder & CEO, has served as President, CEO, and Chairman since founding the company in 1995. Their corporate headquarters is located in Reston, VA.
Eric Keller, Vice President/Branch Manager, Councilman Justin Musella, Parsippany Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, and Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Board Member Nicolas Limanov Collaborate for Parsippany’s Growth, Photos by Ilmi Bojkovic
Council Vice President Michael dePierro and his wife, Delores dePierro. Photos by Ilmi Bojkovic
Prominent local attorney John Inglesino extends his warmest congratulations to Eric Keller, Vice President/Branch Manager of Bowman Consulting, on the company’s successful expansion into the vibrant community of Parsippany. Recognizing the significance of this milestone, Inglesino commends Keller and the Bowman team for their vision and commitment to growth. Inglesino acknowledges the positive impact that Bowman’s presence will have on the local economy and the opportunities it will create for businesses and residents in Parsippany. Photos by Ilmi Bojkovic.

