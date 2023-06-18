Bowman Consulting Opens Offices in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Bowman Consulting Group recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new offices at Six Campus Drive. Moving all employees from a nearby location in Cedar Knolls, the company leased 11,765 newly renovated square feet in the “The Arbors at Parsippany.”

Bowman is a trusted, multi-disciplinary consulting firm offering public and private clients nationwide a broad range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions. From large commercial developments to master-planned communities to local transportation projects, Bowman delivers outstanding project results, builds long-lasting relationships, and leverages our organization’s growth to serve our clients’ constantly changing needs.

As a result of systematic corporate planning and diligent implementation, Bowman’s dynamic leadership has focused on a strategic expansion that has resulted in a national project portfolio and opportunities to increase its geographic presence for both new and existing clients. Bowman offers on-demand technical genius and industry-leading talent that, when combined, produce innovative and effective results.