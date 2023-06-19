Saturday, July 1, 2023
Rep. Sherrill Announces Appointments to U.S. Service Academies

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) is announcing the 27 students from New Jersey's 11th Congressional District appointed to the U.S. Service Academies and Service Academy Preparatory Schools.
PARSIPPANY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) is announcing the 27 students from New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District appointed to the U.S. Service Academies and Service Academy Preparatory Schools. These students will begin their education and service careers this year at the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and their associated Preparatory Schools. Rep. Sherrill hosted an event to recognize the students yesterday in Denville.

“Each and every year, I continue to be so impressed by the caliber of students who apply to my office for nominations to the military service academies. From personal experience, I know how rigorous the course of instruction is at these schools – both academically and physically – and I’m proud to wish them well as they begin their careers as future leaders of our men and women in uniform,” said Rep. Sherrill.

The students attending U.S. Service Academies:

  • Kelly Keyes, Parsippany – U.S. Military Academy 
  • Chirag Chandnani, Mountain Lakes – U.S. Naval Academy
  • David Farrell, Morris Plains – U.S. Naval Academy
  • Elizabeth Habjan, Montclair – U.S. Naval Academy
  • Delaney Moynihan, Chatham – U.S. Naval Academy 
  • Kyle James, Whippany – U.S. Naval Academy 
  • Jaycen Burke, Whippany – U.S. Military Academy
  • Matthew Leslie, Rockaway – U.S. Military Academy 
  • Sophia Levitt, Livingston – U.S. Military Academy
  • William Parrella, Kinnelon – U.S. Military Academy 
  • Remy Ronen, Cedar Grove – U.S. Military Academy 
  • Gina Oswald, Riverdale – U.S. Military Academy 
  • Heainz Manoj, Livingston – U.S. Military Academy 
  • Robert Simone, North Caldwell – U.S. Military Academy 
  • Joey Shi, Livingston – U.S. Military Academy 
  • Thomas Schottland, Sparta – U.S. Military Academy 
  • Bennett Marshall, Chatham – U.S. Military Academy 
  • Sarah Thabit, Morristown – U.S. Military Academy 
  • Clark Wagner, Madison – U.S. Military Academy 
  • Vincent Wong, Millburn – U.S. Military Academy 
  • Audrey Baker, Essex Fells – U.S. Air Force Academy 
  • Christian Greene, Chatham – U.S. Air Force Academy 
  • John Freeman, Montclair – U.S. Air Force Academy 
  • Joseph White, Pompton Plains – U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 
  • Zak Li, Wayne – U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Rep. Sherrill graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1994 and served as a Sea King helicopter pilot and Russian policy officer in the U.S. Navy for almost 10 years.

 

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
