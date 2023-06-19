Rep. Sherrill Announces Appointments to U.S. Service Academies

PARSIPPANY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) is announcing the 27 students from New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District appointed to the U.S. Service Academies and Service Academy Preparatory Schools. These students will begin their education and service careers this year at the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and their associated Preparatory Schools. Rep. Sherrill hosted an event to recognize the students yesterday in Denville.

“Each and every year, I continue to be so impressed by the caliber of students who apply to my office for nominations to the military service academies. From personal experience, I know how rigorous the course of instruction is at these schools – both academically and physically – and I’m proud to wish them well as they begin their careers as future leaders of our men and women in uniform,” said Rep. Sherrill.

The students attending U.S. Service Academies:

Kelly Keyes, Parsippany – U.S. Military Academy

Chirag Chandnani, Mountain Lakes – U.S. Naval Academy

David Farrell, Morris Plains – U.S. Naval Academy

Elizabeth Habjan, Montclair – U.S. Naval Academy

Delaney Moynihan, Chatham – U.S. Naval Academy

Kyle James, Whippany – U.S. Naval Academy

Jaycen Burke, Whippany – U.S. Military Academy

Matthew Leslie, Rockaway – U.S. Military Academy

Sophia Levitt, Livingston – U.S. Military Academy

William Parrella, Kinnelon – U.S. Military Academy

Remy Ronen, Cedar Grove – U.S. Military Academy

Gina Oswald, Riverdale – U.S. Military Academy

Heainz Manoj, Livingston – U.S. Military Academy

Robert Simone, North Caldwell – U.S. Military Academy

Joey Shi, Livingston – U.S. Military Academy

Thomas Schottland, Sparta – U.S. Military Academy

Bennett Marshall, Chatham – U.S. Military Academy

Sarah Thabit, Morristown – U.S. Military Academy

Clark Wagner, Madison – U.S. Military Academy

Vincent Wong, Millburn – U.S. Military Academy

Audrey Baker, Essex Fells – U.S. Air Force Academy

Christian Greene, Chatham – U.S. Air Force Academy

John Freeman, Montclair – U.S. Air Force Academy

Joseph White, Pompton Plains – U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Zak Li, Wayne – U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Rep. Sherrill graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1994 and served as a Sea King helicopter pilot and Russian policy officer in the U.S. Navy for almost 10 years.