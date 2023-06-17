Kiwanis Club’s Touch-A-Truck Event Overcomes Weather Challenges

PARSIPPANY — The weatherman proved uncooperative regarding the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany’s Touch-A-Truck Event at the beginning of the week, as forecasted heavy thunderstorms. However, as the week unfolded, there was a notable change. The weatherman began to cooperate and provided a more favorable prediction: temperatures in the 70s, with a slight 20% chance of rain. This shift in the weather forecast relieved Nicolas Limanov, the event organizer, as he could anticipate a more pleasant atmosphere. The event ended at 3:00 p.m., and the showers moved in shortly after.

What was an annual event was preempted due to COVID-19 and logistic issues until Liquid Church stepped up and offered their property for the massive gathering.

Touch-a-Truck, organized by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, is a remarkable fundraising event to benefit the community. It offers children of all ages a unique opportunity to engage with various vehicles while interacting with esteemed community leaders such as police officers, firefighters, first aid squad volunteers, sanitation workers, and more. This hands-on experience fosters an environment of learning and excitement.

Beyond being a fantastic outing for families, the event serves a greater purpose by supporting the Kiwanis Club’s major initiatives. Kiwanis International, a global organization of dedicated volunteers, is committed to positively impacting the world, one child, and one community at a time. With our Parsippany-based group actively involved, we contribute to and sponsor numerous community causes, striving to enhance the lives of those around us.

Among the many participants were Markovski Landscaping and Tree Service, Everest Landscaping Construction, Bob Hegarty North Jersey Crane Services, Ajaco Towing, Saraceno Disposal, Direct Waste Services and Car John Recycling, Carner Brothers, Minutemen Limousine, Tanis Concrete, A Rent-All Center, Student Transportation of America (STA), Parsippany DPW, Parsippany Parks Forestry, Parsippany Police, Parsippany Office of Emergency Management, Parsippany Rescue and Recovery, Mt. Tabor Volunteer Fire Department District 1, Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Department District 3, Rockaway Neck Parsippany Volunteer Fire Department District 5, Parsippany Volunteer Fire Department District 6, Boonton Volunteer Fire Department, Morris County Office of Emergency Management, Rockaway Neck Volunteer First Aid Squad, Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance, NJ State Police, NJ Urban Search and Rescue, NJ Transit Police, US Marines Corps, Florham Park Police Department, Morris County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, and Crime Scene and Emergency Service Units.

Lake Hiawatha Dairy played a delightful role in the Touch-A-Truck event by supplying “tickets” distributed to children by law enforcement agencies. These special tickets were a token of appreciation and excitement for the young participants. Each ticket granted the child a well-deserved treat of free ice cream, creating a sense of joy and anticipation.

The Jersey Tunes Band took the stage and delivered captivating live performances throughout the day, captivating audiences of all ages. Their musical talents and energetic presence created an entertaining atmosphere for everyone. From youngsters to adults, the band’s vibrant performances resonated with the diverse crowd, ensuring a memorable experience for all.

In addition, Liquid Church, Clean Water Cafe, Morris Now, Parsippany IHOP, Mr. Sam Ice Cream Truck, Eddie’s Amusements, The Hot Dog Guys, David Warner Photography, Cornerstone First Mortgage, Kumon, VSA Learning Center, AT & T, Mary Kay and A Rent All Center, Pinebrook were among the many local organizations donating to the success of the event.

By attending Touch-a-Truck and participating in its various activities, families create lasting memories and play a vital role in supporting the Kiwanis Club’s efforts to improve the lives of children and communities. Together, we can make a significant difference and inspire positive change.

