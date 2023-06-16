Coyne Public Relations Named to Inc. Magazine’s Annual Best Workplaces

PARSIPPANY — Coyne Public Relations has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hit newsstands on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

Founded in 1991 by CEO Tom Coyne, the agency’s mission statement has never wavered: “Our mission is not to be the best agency in America, but the best one to work for. If we are the best workplace, we will attract the best people. If we have the best people, we will attract the best clients. If we have the best people and clients, how can we not be the best agency in America?”

Inc. selected honorees this year after collecting data from thousands of submissions. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

“We have worked very hard to maintain our one-of-a-kind culture that has gotten us where we are over the past three decades. We are grateful to have received incredible recognition as the best place to work from across the PR industry this year,” said Rich Lukis, President. “But, adding this recognition from Inc. is the icing on the cake for us in 2023.”

“Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Proving to the world that you’re a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a remarkable achievement.”

Founded in 1991, Coyne PR has become one of the top independent public relations firms in the United States. Recognized throughout the industry as “The Best Place to Work,” we have wildly creative offices in New York and New Jersey and colleagues in 115 cities, 49 countries, and six continents through a partnership with The Worldcom Public Relations Group. Our clients include many of the world’s most respected companies… and those that want to be. Our reputation is built upon three decades of creativity, strategy, and service. It is confirmed by more than 1,000 industry awards. For more information, click here.