Renovations Begin at the Former Kmart Building

PARSIPPANY — Work has started at the Former Kmart Building, Route 46, Parsippany. As reported in Parsippany Focus, the building will be subdivided into three retail units containing 25,623 square feet, 25,205 square feet, and 54,024 square feet.

The building has been vacant since the end of 2017, when over 200 Sears and Kmart locations closed.

HomeGoods and Marshalls are confirmed tenants for a section of the space, but no information is available about which retailers will occupy the remaining 54,024 square feet.

As detailed on January 6, 2020, Parsippany Master Plan, the owner had initially proposed to develop a total of 313 units, 63 of which will be affordable, in a new mixed-use building to replace a former K-Mart store.

Related

Comments

Comments