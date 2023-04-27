Friday, April 28, 2023

Renovations Begin at the Former Kmart Building

HomeGoods and Marshalls are confirmed tenants for a section of the space, but no information is available about which retailers will occupy the remaining 54,024 square feet.

The entrance to the former Kmart building was removed and will be replaced

PARSIPPANY — Work has started at the Former Kmart Building, Route 46, Parsippany. As reported in Parsippany Focus, the building will be subdivided into three retail units containing 25,623 square feet, 25,205 square feet, and 54,024 square feet.

The building has been vacant since the end of 2017, when over 200 Sears and Kmart locations closed.

HomeGoods and Marshalls are confirmed tenants for a section of the space, but no information is available about which retailers will occupy the remaining 54,024 square feet.

As detailed on January 6, 2020, Parsippany Master Plan, the owner had initially proposed to develop a total of 313 units, 63 of which will be affordable, in a new mixed-use building to replace a former K-Mart store.

Reprinted from Parsippany-Troy Hills Master Plan, dated January 6, 2020

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
