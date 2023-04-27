Friday, April 28, 2023

HomeLocal NewsEveryone's a Winner at Par-Troy West Little League's Challenger Games for Special...
FeaturedLocal NewsSchool News

Everyone’s a Winner at Par-Troy West Little League’s Challenger Games for Special Needs Athletes

Buddies pitch in to help at Parsippany’s Challenger Games.

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
219
Getting the ball

Advertisements

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Par-Troy Little League will again sponsor “Challenger Games” on Sunday, May 7, starting at 2:00 p.m. The games will be held at the Par-Troy Little League West Complex, 89 Elmwood Drive.

The first game starts at 2:00 p.m. when PTWLL “buddies” assist Challenger Players in their game. 

At 4:00 p.m., PTWLL faces the Challengers in a special game with special rules for PTWLL players. So far, the Challengers are undefeated! Everyone is welcome to come and participate.

The Challenger League is a baseball league for disabled children established in 1986 by Williamsport Little League.

The Morris County Challenger Little League was established in 1999. The dedicated volunteers create a positive environment for the children who need this program. Most of the participants are from Morris County, and a few are from the neighboring counties.

The ages of participants are five years old to 21 years old. The 21-year-old must be attending a school to participate.

The Baseball schedule begins in the middle of April and ends at the end of June. The games are played in a different town every weekend.

PTWLL “buddies” can be players, siblings, parents, or guardians of nearly all ages. PTWLL participants have found the games to be very rewarding and fun. Everyone is welcome to come and participate.

For more information on Morris County Challenger Little League, click here.

Previous article
Renovations Begin at the Former Kmart Building
Next article
Morris County Narcotics Task Force Takes Down Drug Ring, Seizes Cocaine, and Makes Multiple Arrests
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RELATED ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.