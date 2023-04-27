Friday, April 28, 2023

HomeLocal NewsDriver Hospitalized Following Motor Vehicle Accident
Local News

Driver Hospitalized Following Motor Vehicle Accident

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1043
Mr. Burns was driving a 2020 Hyundai Electra

Advertisements

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Patrolman Kenneth Hawthorne responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and North Beverwcyk Road on Wednesday, April 12, at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Mr. Dennis Burns, 62, was traveling east on Lake Shore Drive and collided with a vehicle driven by Mr. Jay Patel, 24, who was traveling north on North Beverwyck Road. Both drivers indicated they had a “green” light and collided.

A witness at the scene stated Mr. Patel had a “green” light and that Mr. Burns caused the crash for failure to observe a traffic device.

Mr. Burns was transported to St. Clares Hospital, Denville, by Rockaway Neck Volunteer First Aid.

Mr. Burns was driving a 2020 Hyundai Electra towed from the scene by Eagle Towing. Mr. Patel was driving a 2019 Hyundai Tucson and was towed by Eagle Towing.

At the time of this article, there were no summons issued.

Mr. Patel was driving a 2019 Hyundai Tucson

 

Comments

Comments

Previous article
Chris Graham received a “Certificate of Appreciation”
Next article
Renovations Begin at the Former Kmart Building
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RELATED ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.