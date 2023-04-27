Driver Hospitalized Following Motor Vehicle Accident

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Patrolman Kenneth Hawthorne responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and North Beverwcyk Road on Wednesday, April 12, at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Mr. Dennis Burns, 62, was traveling east on Lake Shore Drive and collided with a vehicle driven by Mr. Jay Patel, 24, who was traveling north on North Beverwyck Road. Both drivers indicated they had a “green” light and collided.

A witness at the scene stated Mr. Patel had a “green” light and that Mr. Burns caused the crash for failure to observe a traffic device.

Mr. Burns was transported to St. Clares Hospital, Denville, by Rockaway Neck Volunteer First Aid.

Mr. Burns was driving a 2020 Hyundai Electra towed from the scene by Eagle Towing. Mr. Patel was driving a 2019 Hyundai Tucson and was towed by Eagle Towing.

At the time of this article, there were no summons issued.

