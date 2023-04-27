Chris Graham received a “Certificate of Appreciation”

PARSIPPANY — Chris Graham has been recognized for his dedication and hard work towards Little League Baseball and Softball. Receiving a “Certificate of Appreciation” is a wonderful way to acknowledge his contributions and show gratitude for his service. It’s always heartening to see individuals recognized for their efforts and commitment to positively impacting their community.

Par-Troy West Little League (PTWLL) is a non-profit IRS 501.C.3 organization established in 1952. The league is run by a Board of Directors, all volunteers. PTWLL receives no outside local, state, or federal financial aid to operate our program. All funds are received through donations, fundraisers, sponsors, and registration fees. All funds are used to maintain the fields and to pay for all services, insurance, utilities, equipment, and uniforms.

PTWLL is in full compliance with all Little League Rules and Regulations. PTWLL has an approved charter regularly approved by Little League Headquarters every season. Our approved By-Laws, which are quite similar to approved By-Laws of the past and those of other Little League organizations, have been approved by Little League International Headquarters in Williamsport, PA.

Related

Comments

Comments