Friday, April 28, 2023

HomeLocal NewsChris Graham received a “Certificate of Appreciation”
Local NewsSports

Chris Graham received a “Certificate of Appreciation”

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
369
Little League West President Frank Neglia (right) congratulates Chris Graham for his years of service to Little League

Advertisements

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Chris Graham has been recognized for his dedication and hard work towards Little League Baseball and Softball. Receiving a “Certificate of Appreciation” is a wonderful way to acknowledge his contributions and show gratitude for his service. It’s always heartening to see individuals recognized for their efforts and commitment to positively impacting their community.

Par-Troy West Little League (PTWLL) is a non-profit IRS 501.C.3 organization established in 1952. The league is run by a Board of Directors, all volunteers. PTWLL receives no outside local, state, or federal financial aid to operate our program. All funds are received through donations, fundraisers, sponsors, and registration fees. All funds are used to maintain the fields and to pay for all services, insurance, utilities, equipment, and uniforms.

PTWLL is in full compliance with all Little League Rules and Regulations. PTWLL has an approved charter regularly approved by Little League Headquarters every season. Our approved By-Laws, which are quite similar to approved By-Laws of the past and those of other Little League organizations, have been approved by Little League International Headquarters in Williamsport, PA.

 

Comments

Comments

Previous article
Demolition of 1633 Littleton Road; Former Skanska USA Offices
Next article
Driver Hospitalized Following Motor Vehicle Accident
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RELATED ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.