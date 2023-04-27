Morris County Narcotics Task Force Takes Down Drug Ring, Seizes Cocaine, and Makes Multiple Arrests

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Roxbury Police Chief Dean Adone confirmed an investigation by the Morris County Narcotics Task Force which resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of over 300 grams of cocaine, $14,000 in U.S. currency, and drug distribution materials.

Edwin Robles, 36, Paterson, was charged with the following:

One count of First-Degree Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute.

One count of Second-Degree Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine.

One count of Third-Degree Possession of Cocaine.

One count of Third-Degree Money Laundering.

Robles was lodged in the Morris County Correctional Facility in accordance with Criminal Justice Reform Act, pending a detention hearing.

Andy Maguino Moreno, 43, Paterson, was charged with the following:

One count of Second-Degree Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute.

One count of Second-Degree Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine.

One count of Third-Degree Possession of Cocaine.

Maguino was charged on a summons complaint and released.

Prosecutor Carroll thanks the following agencies for their assistance and commitment to the Narcotics Task Force: Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Special Operations Division, Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Dover Police Department, Town of Boonton Police Department, and the Roxbury Police Department. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office and New Jersey State Police T.E.A.M.S. Unit contributed to the successful culmination of this investigation.

The prosecution of both defendants is being conducted by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Special Operations Division.

Chief Adone stated he is thankful for the continually strong working relationship between the Roxbury Police Department and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force and appreciates the outstanding effort all involved have put into this case.

Editors Note: A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the juveniles are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

