Friday, April 28, 2023

Demolition of 1633 Littleton Road; Former Skanska USA Offices

Frank L. Cahill
1633 Littleton Road is located on the corner of Campus Drive and has been vacant since 2014 when Skanska moved to Interpace Parkway. The building is a total of 57,722 square feet on two floors.

PARSIPPANY — Another office building in Parsippany has been demolished to make room for future development. 

The bundle of rubble is the only remains of 1633 Littleton Road.

The building consisted of 57,722 square feet and was built in 1978. It was rated as a Class A Office Building.

Some of the beams remain standing.

The building has been vacant since Skanska USA moved to 389 Interpace Parkway in April 2014. The property was listed on plans to build multi-family apartment buildings on the adjacent property. At the hearing, it was discussed that the property of 1633 would be turned into recreation, but no plans have been submitted.

The building was recently demolished.
The demolition of 1633 Littleton Road

According to the Master Plan, Mack-Cali (Block 202, Lots 3.12 and 3.20) is located at Two and Three Campus Drive. The owner of this property has proposed to develop a total of 410 units, 82 of which will be affordable housing, in two new multi-family apartment buildings: one to replace a vacant office building at Two Campus Drive and one to be constructed on vacant land at Three Campus Drive.

2 Campus Drive: Block 202, Lot 3.20

Principal Use Multifamily
Max. Number of Dwelling Units 172
Min. Lot Area (acres) 5
Max. Building Story/ Height (ft) 3/40 up to 60 ft from westerly property line 4/50 remainder

Recently the property owner requested the Planning Board for a two-year extension to start construction.

The buildings located at Two Campus Drive were also demolished recently.

In 2007 Skanska AB was awarded the design/build contract for the $1.4 billion Jets/Giants NFL Football Stadium project in the Meadowlands.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
