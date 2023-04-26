Demolition of 1633 Littleton Road; Former Skanska USA Offices

PARSIPPANY — Another office building in Parsippany has been demolished to make room for future development.

The building consisted of 57,722 square feet and was built in 1978. It was rated as a Class A Office Building.

The building has been vacant since Skanska USA moved to 389 Interpace Parkway in April 2014. The property was listed on plans to build multi-family apartment buildings on the adjacent property. At the hearing, it was discussed that the property of 1633 would be turned into recreation, but no plans have been submitted.

According to the Master Plan, Mack-Cali (Block 202, Lots 3.12 and 3.20) is located at Two and Three Campus Drive. The owner of this property has proposed to develop a total of 410 units, 82 of which will be affordable housing, in two new multi-family apartment buildings: one to replace a vacant office building at Two Campus Drive and one to be constructed on vacant land at Three Campus Drive.

2 Campus Drive: Block 202, Lot 3.20

Principal Use Multifamily Max. Number of Dwelling Units 172 Min. Lot Area (acres) 5 Max. Building Story/ Height (ft) 3/40 up to 60 ft from westerly property line 4/50 remainder

Recently the property owner requested the Planning Board for a two-year extension to start construction.

The buildings located at Two Campus Drive were also demolished recently.

In 2007 Skanska AB was awarded the design/build contract for the $1.4 billion Jets/Giants NFL Football Stadium project in the Meadowlands.

Related

Comments

Comments