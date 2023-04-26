New Jersey Assemblywoman Aura Dunn Tours Headquarters of Solix

PARSIPPANY — Solix, Inc. recently hosted New Jersey State Assemblywoman Aura Dunn (LD-25), who toured the Company’s Parsippany headquarters, learned more about Solix’s government and commercial client work throughout the United States, and held a town hall forum with employees.

Based in New Jersey for over 20 years, Solix is a business process solutions provider that helps connect people to essential programs and services. The Company has administered complex regulatory programs, provided comprehensive eligibility determination and enrollment services, deployed web-based and mobile technology solutions, and provided multi-channel customer care for national, state, and county-level projects.

“Making New Jersey government more efficient is a goal I share with Solix, so gaining insight into their work that connects people, organizations, and schools to critical services was encouraging. Headquartered here in New Jersey, Solix stands as a prime example of the type of outstanding talent that can be tapped into right here to create better processes that will ultimately advance our economy,” Dunn said. “This New Jersey-based business is improving lives locally and nationally, and I value the opportunities I have to learn from the employees making that happen.”

Assemblywoman Dunn serves on the Assembly Budget, Commerce and Economic Development, and Women and Children Committees and is appointed to the Human Relations Council and the Women’s Re-entry Commission. She is also a founding member and current Co-Chair of the Legislative Disability Caucus and currently serves as a board member of the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation. She volunteers as a JBWS-certified domestic violence crisis response team member for local police departments.

With Solix as a partner, public and private sector organizations can simplify complex requirements and improve the user experience for programs that significantly impact the well-being of individuals and organizations nationwide. The Company provides process and customer care solutions that result in more than $2 billion in annual funding. Solix employees are proud that they positively impact so many lives throughout the United States, exemplified by our recent work on pandemic response and economic recovery initiatives, including rental assistance and small business grant programs. For more information about Solix, please visit www.solixinc.com or call (800) 200-0818.

Related

Comments

Comments