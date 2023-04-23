Monday, April 24, 2023

New Chapter Opens in Parsippany

By Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio cut the ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of this new business.

PARSIPPANY — New Chapter, a faith-based recovery, opened in Parsippany at 1915 Route 46.

New Chapter treatment programs rely on Christian principles and the power of surrendering to God to receive the serenity and strength to overcome the disease of addiction. It is a life-changing program that can help individuals find hope through developing or growing into their relationship with God. Their program offers faith-based approaches integrated with evidence-based clinical approaches that help the individual receive freedom from addiction and maintain long-lasting recovery.

New Chapter Faith Recovery is headed by Clinical Director Ann Gharib, MA, LPC, LCCADC, NCC.

Joseph Basta with Clinical Director Ann Gharib, MA, LPC, LCCADC, NCC.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio cut the ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of this new business, along with Council Vice President Michael dePierro, Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, and Economic Development members Jigar Shah and

Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Board Member Nicolas Limanov, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, Joseph Basta, and Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi.

Nick Rafanello. Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi also attended the ceremony. Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso and Board members Nicolas Limanov and Ildiko Peluso were also in attendance.

New Chapter is located at 1915 Route 46 East. They can be reached by calling (551) 353-2484 or clicking here for more information.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill presents Clinical Director Ann Gharib with a plaque welcoming “New Chapter” to Parsippany. Mayor James Barberio and Economic Development members Robert Peluso, Jigar Shah, and Nick Rafanello look on.
New Chapter is located at 1915 Route 46 East. They can be reached by calling (551) 353-2484.

 

 

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
