New Chapter Opens in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — New Chapter, a faith-based recovery, opened in Parsippany at 1915 Route 46.

New Chapter treatment programs rely on Christian principles and the power of surrendering to God to receive the serenity and strength to overcome the disease of addiction. It is a life-changing program that can help individuals find hope through developing or growing into their relationship with God. Their program offers faith-based approaches integrated with evidence-based clinical approaches that help the individual receive freedom from addiction and maintain long-lasting recovery.

New Chapter Faith Recovery is headed by Clinical Director Ann Gharib, MA, LPC, LCCADC, NCC.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio cut the ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of this new business, along with Council Vice President Michael dePierro, Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, and Economic Development members Jigar Shah and

Nick Rafanello. Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi also attended the ceremony. Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso and Board members Nicolas Limanov and Ildiko Peluso were also in attendance.

New Chapter is located at 1915 Route 46 East. They can be reached by calling (551) 353-2484 or clicking here for more information.

