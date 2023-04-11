Two-Car Accident Sends One Driver to Hospital

PARSIPPANY — Mr. James Dadzie, 33, Teaneck, was traveling north on Waterview Boulevard and failed to obey the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 46 and collided with a vehicle driven by Ms. Karen Wolke, 69, Parsippany, was traveling west on Route 46. The collision occurred on Friday, March 31, at 10:20 p.m.

Mr. Dadzie’s vehicle, a 2022 Hyundai Tucson, overturned and collided with the curb before coming to a rest. Ms. Wolke was driving a 2020 Hyundai Elantra. Mr. Dadzie was transported to St. Clares Hospital, Denville.

Mr. Dadzie was issued a summons for failure to obey traffic control devices.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Eagle Towing.