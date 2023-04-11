Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Two-Car Accident Sends One Driver to Hospital

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson rolled over during the crash

PARSIPPANY — Mr. James Dadzie, 33, Teaneck, was traveling north on Waterview Boulevard and failed to obey the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 46 and collided with a vehicle driven by Ms. Karen Wolke, 69, Parsippany, was traveling west on Route 46. The collision occurred on Friday, March 31, at 10:20 p.m. 

Mr. Dadzie’s vehicle, a 2022 Hyundai Tucson, overturned and collided with the curb before coming to a rest. Ms. Wolke was driving a 2020 Hyundai Elantra. Mr. Dadzie was transported to St. Clares Hospital, Denville.

Mr. Dadzie was issued a summons for failure to obey traffic control devices.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Eagle Towing.

Volunteers at the scene of the accident.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
