Two Trucks Burnt at Statewide Striping

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hils Police Sgt. Peter Kolln, Patrolmen Jason Ferreira, and Guy Bocccardi responded to 499 Pomeroy Road on a report of a vehicle fire on Tuesday, April 4, at approximately 7:10 p.m.

Upon arrival at 499 Pomeroy Road, the Statewide Striping Corporation, two trucks were fully engulfed in the rear of the building. The first truck was a 2012 International, and the second was a 2018 Hindustan truck.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire District 6 Fire Department was actively fighting the fire. Robert Wilson, the owner of Statewide Striping Corporation, arrived on the scene and advised us that his security cameras worked. The owner will turn over the video to Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department.

He contacted his IT employee, who could access the video footage remotely. The video shows epoxy left on the ground between the two trucks spontaneously combusting and ultimately catching the two trucks on fire.



The fire was put out, and District 6 Fire Chief Petito deemed the scene safe.



The Morris County Sheriff’s Office CIS team arrived on the scene to take pictures at the request of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.



There were no injuries reported.

