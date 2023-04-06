Friday, April 7, 2023
Rescue and Recovery Conducted Drills Using “Jaws of Life” Extrication Tools

The Training Never Stops!

By Frank L. Cahill
Rescue and Recovery Members performed side wall removals and driver’s and passenger’s side dash rolls, to extricate simulated trauma patients in a vehicle resting on all fours.

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Rescue and Recovery members went to Ajaco Towing, who donated vehicles and space to freshen up skills using the HURST Jaws of Life extrication tools and Paratech Fire & Rescue Equipment Rescue Struts.

For the first evolution, personnel stabilized the vehicle and then performed several different displacement and disentanglement operations, including full sidewall removals using hydraulic cutters and spreaders, dash rolls using traditional and modified methods using rams and spreaders, and finished a full roof removal, for the second evolution members worked on stabilizing a side resting vehicle traditionally with opposing struts and a tension buttress system. After stabilizing the vehicle, squad personnel performed a roof flap using the cutters and a modified dash push using spreaders and ram in the center console.

Rescue and Recovery

Members conducted the second of our regularly scheduled monthly rescue drill with a rolling response to a Motor Vehicle Crash with Rollover and Entrapment. Members performed side wall removals and driver’s and passenger’s side dash rolls to extricate simulated trauma patients in a vehicle resting on all fours. On the side, resting vehicle members stabilized with struts and performed a roof flap.

Members of Parsippany Rescue and Recovery at Ajaco Towing

Our most common rescue operation is motor vehicle extractions; regular drills help stay proficient. Parsippany Rescue drills at least twice a month on various rescue disciplines. No matter how comfortable personnel is with an operation, there is always an opportunity to learn new techniques and cut down the time it takes to perform so that a patient can be carefully and quickly extricated and transported to definitive care as rapidly as possible. With severe trauma patients, minutes matter.

For a membership application to join Parsippany Rescue and Recovery, click here.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
