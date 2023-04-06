Kean University Congratulates Parsippany Students Named to Dean’s List

PARSIPPANY — More than 3,100 students were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Kean University, including the following Parsippany residents.

“Earning a place on the Dean’s List is a tremendous accomplishment. It demonstrates that each student has gone the extra mile in their coursework to thrive academically and professionally once they graduate,” said Kean President Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D. “This is what we mean when we say Kean Cougars climb higher, and we couldn’t be more proud of their success.”

The following students were named to the Dean’s List, which is based on the successful completion of at least 12 credits with a grade point average of 3.45 or higher:

Amr Abouelmagd, a freshman public health student

Ryan Porcelli, a junior exercise science student

Lark Bancairen, a junior science and technology student

K’mara Register, a senior criminal justice student

Emmanuel Udoh, a senior finance student

Madeline Sanchez, a senior graphic design student

Zobia Afzal, a senior science and technology student

Founded in 1855, Kean University is one of the region’s largest metropolitan institutions of higher education, with a richly diverse student, faculty, and staff population. Kean continues to play a key role in the training of teachers and is a hub of educational, technological, and cultural enrichment serving more than 16,000 students. The University’s six colleges offer more than 50 undergraduate degrees, seven doctoral degree programs, and more than 70 options for graduate study leading to master’s degrees, professional diplomas or certifications over a full range of academic subjects. With campuses in Union, Toms River, Jefferson, and Manahawkin, New Jersey, and Wenzhou, China, Kean University furthers its mission by providing an affordable and accessible world-class education. Visit www.kean.edu.

