Murphy Signs Legislation to Support New Jersey Small Businesses

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Phil Murphy signed three bills into law to support New Jersey small businesses.

“Today, we underscore once again that economic opportunity is abundant and accessible in New Jersey, especially for the small businesses that line our main streets and undergird our local communities,” said Governor Murphy. “I thank Assembly Speaker Coughlin for leading the preparation of this comprehensive bill package, which will ensure that we continue to respond to the needs and concerns of small business owners as effectively as possible. This legislation will enable us to attract, retain, and inspire small businesses to expand in a state at the national forefront of economic vitality and innovation.”

The bills A-4748/S-3195 and A-4749/S-3204 enhance the customer service experience at the New Jersey Business Action Center by establishing a publicly available small business manual and collecting and disseminating customer assistance metrics and information, respectively.