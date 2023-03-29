Thursday, March 30, 2023
Murphy Signs Legislation to Support New Jersey Small Businesses

Governor Phil Murphy

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Phil Murphy signed three bills into law to support New Jersey small businesses.

“Today, we underscore once again that economic opportunity is abundant and accessible in New Jersey, especially for the small businesses that line our main streets and undergird our local communities,” said Governor Murphy. “I thank Assembly Speaker Coughlin for leading the preparation of this comprehensive bill package, which will ensure that we continue to respond to the needs and concerns of small business owners as effectively as possible. This legislation will enable us to attract, retain, and inspire small businesses to expand in a state at the national forefront of economic vitality and innovation.” 

The bills A-4748/S-3195 and A-4749/S-3204 enhance the customer service experience at the New Jersey Business Action Center by establishing a publicly available small business manual and collecting and disseminating customer assistance metrics and information, respectively.

Bill A-4753/S-3208 allows a cure period for businesses to address and resolve certain violations.

Together, these bills will make life easier for small business owners while bolstering New Jersey’s standing as an attractive place for starting and growing a business, said the governor’s office.

“The Business Action Center exists to help New Jersey companies navigate how state government rules and resources impact their operations,” said the Secretary of State Tahesha Way. “This legislation strengthens the Business Action Center and ensures that it is responsive to the needs of our constituents.” 

“For small business owners, the fines associated with minor violations can be a significant setback,” said Assemblyman Roy Freiman. “By allowing businesses to fix harmless mistakes without being subjected to penalties, we commit to creating an environment that attracts new businesses to our State and allows those already here to prosper.”

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
