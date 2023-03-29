Art Competition Announced by Representative Sherrill’s Office

PARSIPPANY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) announced the launch of her fifth annual Congressional Art Competition for NJ-11 students. The competition allows high school students to showcase their creativity and artistic expression.

“New Jersey’s 11th District is home to so many incredible young artists,” said Rep. Sherrill. “Each year, I am impressed with all of our students’ submissions. The Congressional Art Competition is a great way to come together to celebrate their hard work. I look forward to seeing the artwork and encourage each high school to participate.”

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent nationwide and in each congressional district. Since the competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated. Students submit entries to their representative’s office, and panel judges select the winning entries. The winner’s artwork will be displayed alongside winners from nationwide for one year in the U.S. Capitol.

Artwork submitted for NJ-11’s competition will be displayed at an art show and reception at Montclair State University on May 4. The winner will be announced at this reception.

Due to limitations of gallery space, NJ-11 high schools can select up to two students’ work to submit, and their art must be dropped off at Rep. Sherrill’s District Office. The deadline to submit is April 21. Rep. Sherrill’s office is 8 Wood Hollow Road, Parsippany, NJ, 07054. Click here to view the full guidelines and information about the Congressional Art Competition.

