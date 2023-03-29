Thursday, March 30, 2023
HomeLocal NewsArt Competition Announced by Representative Sherrill's Office
Local News

Art Competition Announced by Representative Sherrill’s Office

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
54
Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill

Advertisements

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) announced the launch of her fifth annual Congressional Art Competition for NJ-11 students. The competition allows high school students to showcase their creativity and artistic expression. 

“New Jersey’s 11th District is home to so many incredible young artists,” said Rep. Sherrill. “Each year, I am impressed with all of our students’ submissions. The Congressional Art Competition is a great way to come together to celebrate their hard work. I look forward to seeing the artwork and encourage each high school to participate.”

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent nationwide and in each congressional district. Since the competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated. Students submit entries to their representative’s office, and panel judges select the winning entries. The winner’s artwork will be displayed alongside winners from nationwide for one year in the U.S. Capitol.

Artwork submitted for NJ-11’s competition will be displayed at an art show and reception at Montclair State University on May 4. The winner will be announced at this reception.

Due to limitations of gallery space, NJ-11 high schools can select up to two students’ work to submit, and their art must be dropped off at Rep. Sherrill’s District Office. The deadline to submit is April 21. Rep. Sherrill’s office is 8 Wood Hollow Road, Parsippany, NJ, 07054. Click here to view the full guidelines and information about the Congressional Art Competition. 

Comments

Comments

Previous article
Contested Republican Primary in Parsippany
Next article
Murphy Signs Legislation to Support New Jersey Small Businesses
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RELATED ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus was first published on October 1, 1989. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.