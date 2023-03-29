Unaffiliated Voters: Primary Election Law Change

MORRIS COUNTY — Residents of Morris County should be aware of a recent election law change regarding unaffiliated voters.

The change in law, N.J.S.A 19:23-45, states that unaffiliated voters who automatically receive a mail-in ballot for all future elections will not receive a mail-in ballot for the Primary Election. Voters must affiliate themselves with either the Democratic or Republican Party, stated the clerk’s office.

The deadline to declare a party, Democratic or Republican, is Wednesday, April 12.

The letter sent to all unaffiliated voters:

NOTICE TO UNAFFILIATED VOTERS

You are receiving this notice because you have been identified as an unaffiliated voter, meaning a voter who is not affiliated with any political party, has requested a mail-in ballot, or is listed as receiving mail-in ballots for all future elections. Pursuant to N.J.S.A. 19:23-45, an unaffiliated voter shall not receive a mail-in ballot for a Primary Election unless that voter declares a political party affiliation. To vote in the Primary Election of the Democratic or Republican Party by mail-in ballot, you must be affiliated with either the Democratic or Republican Party and not remain an unaffiliated voter.

To receive a mail-in ballot for the 2023 Primary Election, please declare your affiliation with either the Democratic or Republican Party by completing, signing, and returning the enclosed political party affiliation declaration form found on the other side of this letter to the Board of Elections County Commissioner of Registration or your Municipal Clerk. The political party affiliation declaration form must be completed and returned by April 12, 2023, to receive a mail-in ballot for the Primary Election. If you do not declare a party by April 12, 2023, you will not receive a mail-in ballot and will remain unaffiliated.

Finally, please be advised that an unaffiliated voter may still vote in a Primary Election by voting in person during the Early Voting period or on Election Day for either the Democratic or Republican Party. After an unaffiliated voter votes in-person in the Democratic or Republican Party Primary Election, the voter will be affiliated with that political party.

The completed form can be returned to us via:

Online: www.voter.svrs.nj.gov/register

Email: elections@co.morris.nj.us

Fax: 973-285-5208

Mail: Morris County Board of Elections PO Box 900 Morristown, NJ 07963-0900

In Person: Morris County Board of Elections Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; 10 Court Street – 2nd Floor Morristown, NJ 07960

For questions, call (973) 285-6715.

