Contested Republican Primary in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Five candidates petitioned to compete in the Republican primary for Township Council on Tuesday, June 6. The deadline to file petitions with Khaled Madin, Municipal Clerk, was Monday, March 27. There are three Council seats up for grabs.

Team Carifi consists of current Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr., and his running mates Adam Kandil and Matthew McGrath, who will be on the Regular Republican Organization line on the ballot.

Lake Parsippany resident Danny Desai filed his petition to compete for a seat on Parsippany-Troy Hills Council.

Council Candidate and Former Board of Education member Gary Martin

Former Board of Education member Gary Martin and Lake Parsippany resident Danny Desai also submitted petitions. This is the first time Desai is running for public office. Martin lost the election in 2021 to current Councilman Frank Neglia.

Bernard Clarkin, Judy Hernandez, and Matt Kavanagh

The three Republican winners in the Primary will compete in the General Election on Tuesday, November 7, with three democrats. On Monday, three Democrats filed a petition: Judy Hernandez, Bernard Clarkin, and Matt Kavanagh.

The winners in the General Election will join Councilman Frank Neglia and Councilman Justin Musella, serving their second year of a four-year term on the Council.

Fellow Republican incumbents Michael dePierro and Loretta Gragnani previously declared they would not run for re-election.

In addition to local elections, the Board of Commissioners and County Clerk will have competition during the primary.

Current County Clerk Ann F. Gross will be challenged in the primary by Rockaway resident Andrew Agliata. The primary winner will be challenged in the General Election by Democrat Caroline (Carrie) O’Brien. O’Brien is a Towaco resident.

Current County Commissioner Tayfun Selen is being challenged in the Republican Primary by Pine Brook resident Paul DeGroot and Parsippany resident Robert Snyder. The winner in the Primary race will then face off in the General Election with Democrat Jonathan Sackett, a Rockaway resident.

Related

Comments

Comments