Pool Tables Now Open at the Senior Center

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Senior Community Center pool tables are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.



The center is available to all Parsippany senior citizens at 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha.



There is no joining fee to the center, so come by for a visit to shoot a game or two. If you want to play more frequently, a $2.00 annual fee is all that is requested.



Call Parsippany Office on Aging at (973) 263-7351.

