Friday, March 31, 2023
HomeLocal NewsPool Tables Now Open at the Senior Center
Local News

Pool Tables Now Open at the Senior Center

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
7

Advertisements

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Senior Community Center pool tables are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The center is available to all Parsippany senior citizens at 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha.

There is no joining fee to the center, so come by for a visit to shoot a game or two. If you want to play more frequently, a $2.00 annual fee is all that is requested.

Call Parsippany Office on Aging at (973) 263-7351.

Comments

Comments

Previous article
Unaffiliated Voters: Primary Election Law Change
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RELATED ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus was first published on October 1, 1989. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.