PARSIPPANY — The Easter Bunny arrived in Parsippany on Saturday, March 25.

He visited Town Hall, and children of all ages came to say “hi,” give a high five or hug the Easter Bunny.

Recreation staff helped the Easter Bunny hand out chocolate bunnies, coloring books, and treats.

Mayor Barberio enjoyed seeing how happy the children were to meet the Easter Bunny and said, “We know spring can’t be far off when the Easter Bunny arrives!”

Easter is celebrated on Sunday, April 9, 2023.