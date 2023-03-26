Thor needs your help!

PARSIPPANY — Thor is a 4-year-old German Shepherd therapy dog raised by Lisa and Steven Klink since birth. Lisa is a special education teacher at Schuyler Colfax Middle School in Wayne. Thor was trained to be a Seeing Eye dog, but that was not his true destiny. Thor was just too social and not quite a match for the Seeing Eye, so the Klinks decided to adopt him. Lisa helped Thor to obtain his therapy dog certificate through Bright and Beautiful, where he passed with flying colors.

Since then, he has spent his Fridays with his family at Schuyler Colfax.

Becoming a Certified Therapy Dog was Thor’s destiny. His gentle and patient demeanor makes everyone fall in love with him. He is always happy to be at school, with his tail-wagging, making sure he visits all his friends (and, of course, getting lots of treats!). He loves getting brushed, having the students read to him, playing ball in the gym, and listening to classroom lessons while his mommy teaches. Thor makes everyone happy and relieves stress for both the students and staff.

Thor has helped many people over the years and needs our help. He was recently diagnosed with Intervertebral Disc Disease and is experiencing partial paralysis that needs to be evaluated by a veterinary neurologist. He will need intensive care, treatment, and surgery. Thor is an incredibly special dog who needs our love and support to help him and his family in their time of need. Please consider helping our sweet Thorkins so he can continue to bring love, joy, and happiness to all that know him.

Recently, an MRI showed Thor’s issue was a ruptured disc, so he went into emergency surgery that night! This was great news because the surgery success rate for this procedure was very high, but it required a longer hospitalization for Thor. The Klinks brought our Thor home today, and he already can put 50% weight on the back legs, but apparently, he wants FOOD to do the work. His paws are in the right place to walk, and he even started wagging his tail again! Unfortunately, the final bill was over the original estimate, which doesn’t even include his medicines, aqua therapy, or PT. He will need to learn to walk again. Please continue to show your love and support by donating.

A very special shoutout to Thor’s vet, Dr. Elizabeth Boggier, at Mountain View Vet in Rockaway, and Dr. Katherine Crook at Eclipse Pet Care in Whippany, who performed the surgery.

Click here to see updates about Thor and to make a donation.