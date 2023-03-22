Stanley B. Fiel, M.D., Named Chief Medical Officer of Morristown Medical Center

MORRIS COUNTY — Stanley Fiel, MD, FACP, FCCP, has been named Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center, ranked by U.S. News & World Report the #1 hospital in New Jersey for five consecutive years. Dr. Fiel has served as interim CMO since May.

“We are honored that Dr. Fiel will continue to play a highly instrumental medical leadership role at Morristown Medical Center,” said Trish O’Keefe, Ph.D., RN, President, Morristown Medical Center and Senior Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive, Atlantic Health System. “Dr. Fiel’s leadership during this time has been invaluable. He has guided and collaborated with our medical and nursing staff throughout the COVID pandemic and recent pediatric respiratory surges, skillfully leading our team during challenging, high-volume periods at our hospital.”

Dr. Fiel has served as the chairman for the Department of Medicine and as a leading physician at Morristown Medical Center for nearly 20 years and is an experienced and accomplished clinician, educator, and researcher. Dr. Fiel is also a Professor of Medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University and is the author of numerous published works and an active member of local and national societies.

“Witnessing the impact of the compassionate care demonstrated by our health care teams here, I am reminded daily to seek out and strengthen my connections with my patients, their families, and all of the staff that support the care we provide to our community,” said Dr. Fiel. “For those of us at Morristown Medical Center and Atlantic Health System, we see our responsibility to deliver unparalleled health care and to elevate our reputation for extraordinary care.”

After receiving a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Connecticut, Dr. Fiel was awarded his Medical Degree and inducted into Alpha Omega Alpha honor society at the Medical College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He then completed an internship and residency at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia and a fellowship in the pulmonary disease section of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Since 1978, Dr. Fiel has held key hospital appointments, including Chief of the Division of Pulmonary/Critical Care Medicine at Drexel University College of Medicine and Hahnemann University in Philadelphia.

A Fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians and the American College of Physicians, Dr. Fiel also is a member of the American Thoracic Society and other professional societies. He has served on the editorial boards for journals such as the Journal of Asthma, Chest, and Clinical Pulmonary Medicine. Dr. Fiel’s many contributions to medical literature have appeared in publications such as The New England Journal of Medicine, the Journal of the American Medical Association, the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, and Chest. His major research interests include the mechanisms of inflammation in cystic fibrosis and therapeutic advances in treating obstructive pulmonary disorders, including asthma, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He has published over 200 articles, abstracts, chapters, and monographs in the Medical literature.

Atlantic Health System is at the forefront of medicine, setting standards for quality health care in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and the New York metropolitan area. Powered by a workforce of more than 19,000 team members and 4,800 affiliated physicians dedicated to building healthier communities, Atlantic Health System serves more than half of the state of New Jersey, including 12 counties and 6.2 million people. The not-for-profit system offers more than 400 sites of care, including its seven hospitals: Morristown Medical Center in Morristown and Overlook Medical Center in Summit. Newton Medical Center in Newton and Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains. Hackettstown Medical Center in Hackettstown, Goryeb Children’s Hospital in Morristown, Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute in Madison, and through its partnership with CentraState Healthcare System in Freehold.

Atlantic Medical Group, comprised of 1,600 physicians and advanced practice providers, represents one of the largest multi-specialty practices in New Jersey and joins Atlantic Accountable Care Organization and Optimus Healthcare Partners as part of Atlantic Alliance, a Clinically Integrated Network of more than 2,500 health care providers throughout northern and central NJ.

Atlantic Health System provides care for the full continuum of health care needs through 23 urgent care centers, Atlantic Visiting Nurse, and Atlantic Anywhere Virtual Visits. The transportation fleet of Atlantic Mobile Health facilitates the connection between these services on both land and air.

Atlantic Health System leads the Healthcare Transformation Consortium, a partnership of six regional hospitals and health systems dedicated to improving access and affordability, and is a founding member of the PIER Consortium – Partners in Innovation, Education, and Research – a streamlined clinical trial system that will expand access to groundbreaking research across five health systems in the region.

Atlantic Health System has a medical school affiliation with Thomas Jefferson University and is home to the regional campus of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Morristown and Overlook Medical Centers and is the official healthcare partner of the New York Jets.