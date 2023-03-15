Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills General Meeting

PARSIPPANY — Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills next General Meeting is on Monday, March 27, at 7:00 p.m.

The meeting is at the Lake Parsippany Rescue & Recovery Building at 100 Centerton Drive.

The guest speaker, Curtis Springstead, is a member of the AARP NJ Speakers Bureau. Curtis will present “Fraud Watch Network – Your Identity, Staying Connected & Protected.”

The presentation will be followed by a business meeting, where you can learn more about what we do.

For more information, email us at womansclubofpth@gmail.com, access their website at parsippanywomansclub.org, or call Ginny at (973) 887-0336. Hope to see you there!

