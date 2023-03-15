Thursday, March 16, 2023
HomeLocal NewsWoman's Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills General Meeting
Local News

Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills General Meeting

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
95

PARSIPPANY — Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills next General Meeting is on Monday, March 27, at 7:00 p.m.

The meeting is at the Lake Parsippany Rescue & Recovery Building at 100 Centerton Drive.

Curt Springstead

The guest speaker, Curtis Springstead, is a member of the AARP NJ Speakers Bureau. Curtis will present “Fraud Watch Network – Your Identity, Staying Connected & Protected.”

The presentation will be followed by a business meeting, where you can learn more about what we do.

For more information, email us at womansclubofpth@gmail.com, access their website at parsippanywomansclub.org, or call Ginny at (973) 887-0336. Hope to see you there!

Comments

Comments

Previous article
Kiwanis Touch-A-Truck Returns
Next article
Parsippany Democrats Announce Council Candidates
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus was first published on October 1, 1989. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.