Parsippany Democrats Announce Council Candidates

PARSIPPANY — Judy Hernandez, Bernard Clarkin, and Matt Kavanagh announced their campaign for the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council. Judy, Bernard, and Matt are running to increase transparency, implement sustainable practices, and prevent another 14% municipal tax increase, as passed by our one-party local government last year.

Judy Hernandez is a 24-year resident of Parsippany. Judy, an environmental engineer by trade, has decades of local volunteer experience, which has delivered real results for Parsippany residents. Judy has served on the Parsippany Planning Board, the Environmental Advisory Committee, and the Parsippany Child Day Care Center board. Judy is running to bring proven and sustainable environmental and economic strategies to Parsippany, continuing her volunteer service to our community.

Bernard Clarkin is a 35-year resident of Parsippany. He is a certified public accountant and has served as chief financial officer of a mid-size service company for over 20 years. He has owned and operated a small business for the last ten years and will bring decades of financial and budgeting experience to the Council. Having spoken out at several Council meetings, Bernard is running to bring more transparency and strong fiscal oversight to our local government.

Matt Kavanagh is a 10-year resident of Parsippany. A United States Naval Academy graduate, he is the Parsippany Green Team co-leader and currently serves as a chief operating officer of an energy services company. Matt has dedicated his career to the energy sector, including renewable energy, sustainable solutions, and energy services to facilitate a clean and equitable environment. He has written grants resulting in thousands of dollars in funding for Parsippany. He is running to bring that expertise to our governing body.

“I’m excited to endorse this terrific slate of candidates focused on issues that matter to residents!” said Morris County Democratic Committee Chair Amalia Duarte. “They are committed to listening to residents’ concerns and fighting to improve the quality of life in Parsippany.”

Judy, Bernard, and Matt have all served in volunteer roles for the township and see how the policies of this one-party government are draining our community’s wallets and patience. In a joint statement, they said, “We’re running for Council to stop astronomical tax increases and put Parsippany on a path to resilience and stability. Our campaign will be about listening to residents and proposing real solutions based on your feedback. We can’t wait to meet you and listen to your ideas for Parsippany’s future!”