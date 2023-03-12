Kiwanis Touch-A-Truck Returns

PARSIPPANY — The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany will host its annual Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, June 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Liquid Church, 299 Webro Road, Parsippany. The price is $5.00 per person or $20.00 maximum per family. In 2019 over 1,100 children attended the event.

Touch-a-Truck is a fundraising event to benefit the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. Children of all ages can have hands-on experience with various vehicles and interact with community support leaders like police officers, firemen, first aid squad volunteers, sanitation workers and many more!

Every child will receive a drawstring bag full of surprises and coupons.

Aside from being a great time for the family, this event helps support our major initiatives. Kiwanis International is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time. Our Parsippany based group supports and sponsors many community causes.

Kiwanis Club is looking for additional vendors to participate in this great event and sponsors.

For more information click here, or contact Touch-a-Truck Chairman Nicolas Limanov at Ndlimanov13@gmail.com or (917) 499-7299. Interested in sponsorships? Please contact Frank Cahill at (862) 213-2200.