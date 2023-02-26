Apply for Morris County Public Safety Youth Academy Program

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Department of Law & Public Safety and the Morris County Board of Commissioners announced the tenth-annual Morris County Public Safety Youth Academy (MCPSYA). This program will be coordinated by the Morris County Office of Emergency Management and held at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy.

Applications for the 2023 Morris County Public Safety Youth Academy program are now open. The program is open to all Morris County high school students entering grades 9-12 in Fall 2023. The free program will take place from July 31 to August 4.

Applications are being accepted until April 14, 2023.

The MCPSYA is a distinctive program that exposes our cadets to the many facets of the public safety field and focuses on introducing our cadets to real-world issues happening worldwide today. This intensive program will provide cadets with hands-on experience in the fields of Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS, Emergency Management, and more.

For more information, click here.