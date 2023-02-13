Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company Held Awards Dinner

PARSIPPANY — The Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company (Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire District Two) held its annual awards dinner at the Mansion in Mountain Lakes on Saturday evening, February 11. Following the opening ceremonies, Parsippany Mayor James Barberio thanked all the department’s volunteer members for their service and stressed the importance of all volunteers in making “Parsippany a great place to live.”

Joining Mayor Barberio in attendance was Parsippany Town Council Vice-President Michael dePierro and representatives from the Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Company, Lake Hiawatha Fire Department, Parsippany Fire District 5, and Denville Fire Department as well as Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad, Rockaway Neck Volunteer First Aid Squad, and Parsippany Fire Prevention Bureau.

The highlight of the evening was RLVFC Chief Russ Greueter presenting the "Firefighter of the Year" honors to Capt. Josh Lefferts of Rainbow Lakes. From the podium, Chief Greueter discussed the outstanding dedication, motivation, and service Josh demonstrated over the past year.

RLVFC President Frank DeRienzo recognized firefighters Capt. Joe Reeber for 20 years of service; Lt. Keith Lefferts for 35 years of service; and Life Member George Robinson for 55 years of service. President DeRienzo also recognized Treasurer Mark Rabson for five years of service.

Chief Grueter also recognized his 2023 officers Deputy Chief Jeff Pikor, Captains Joe Reeber and Josh Lefferts, and Lieutenants Nolan Keena, Keith Lefferts, and Corey Martin.

Chairman of the District Two Board of Fire Commissioners, Donald Denise, thanked all the members of the fire company for the extraordinary service they perform around the clock providing fire protection to the residents and business taxpayers of the fire district. He also thanked the spouses and families for their support and for allowing the members to serve. Commissioner Denise also acknowledged fellow commissioners Pete Deegan, Matt Miller, Jim Murphy, and Chuck Iantosca, who were in attendance.

The Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company actively seeks new members to join their ranks. All training and equipment are provided free of charge. If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a firefighter, email membership@rlvfc.org , or find them on Facebook and Instagram @rlvfc.

