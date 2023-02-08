Mark Schlette Earned his “Communication Badge”

PARSIPPANY — Mark Schlette, a scout with Scouts BSA Troop 72, attended the Parsippany-Troy Hills Council meeting on Tuesday, February 7, to earn his “Communication Badge.” Mark is a junior at Parsippany Hills High School.

To earn a communication badge, the scout can select from a list of requirements. The scout can attend a public meeting (city council, school board, debate) where several points of view are given on a single issue.

Practice active listening skills and take careful notes of each point of view. Then the scout had to prepare an objective report that included all points of view expressed and share this with their counselor.

Communication focuses on how people use messages to generate meanings within and across various contexts, cultures, channels, and media. The field of communication promotes the effective and ethical practice of human communication.

This badge is one of the many badges the scout must earn before earning Eagle Rank.

Troop 72 was founded in 1954 and served the boys of the Parsippany Area until March 12, 2019. On March 12, 2019, Rev. Msgr. Herbert K. Tillyer signed the Scouts BSA New Unit Application for a Scouts BSA linked troop, creating two Troop 72’s. This opens a new chapter in Troop 72 history, where we can now provide the same outstanding program to both boys and girls. They have scouts from all parts of Parsippany and beyond. Going to Brooklawn Middle School, Central Middle School, Parsippany High School, Parsippany Hills High School, and other schools outside the Parsippany public school system. The Troop is sponsored by Saint Peter the Apostle Church and meets in the cafeteria at All Saints Academy. They attend Scout Sunday at Saint Peter’s, and the annual food drive benefits the Saint Peters’s food pantry. Troop 72 participates in community service work with multiple churches and civic organizations. They welcome any requests from the community and are always happy to help.

