Mark Schlette Earned his “Communication Badge”

PARSIPPANY — Mark Schlette, a scout with Scouts BSA Troop 72, attended the Parsippany-Troy Hills Council meeting on Tuesday, February 7, to earn his “Communication Badge.” Mark is a junior at Parsippany Hills High School.
To earn a communication badge, the scout can select from a list of requirements. The scout can attend a public meeting (city council, school board, debate) where several points of view are given on a single issue.
Practice active listening skills and take careful notes of each point of view. Then the scout had to prepare an objective report that included all points of view expressed and share this with their counselor.
Communication focuses on how people use messages to generate meanings within and across various contexts, cultures, channels, and media. The field of communication promotes the effective and ethical practice of human communication.
This badge is one of the many badges the scout must earn before earning Eagle Rank.