Student Alberto Vega Completes Internship with Assemblywoman Dunn

PARSIPPANY — Alberto Vega, a graduate of Parsippany High School, has completed an extensive Policy Analyst Fellowship with the legislative office of Assemblywoman Aura Dunn. Assemblywoman Dunn’s office is in Chester, serving the constituents of Legislative District 25 in New Jersey. Vega is also a Graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Alberto is a first-generation college student and a quiet young man. Alberto cut through the noisy political world, proving that making a difference in public office is about doing the hard work of compassion. Alberto worked diligently to contribute to the enhancement of operations and, ultimately, the services provided to the 230,000 residents of the district.

Alberto released the following statement about his time with Assemblywoman Aura K. Dunn:

“I started interning for Assemblywoman Aura Dunn in October, and I have learned a tremendous amount in the past few months. This experience has given me a glimpse of what a future government career looks like.

One interesting part of my job was researching the various important subjects that concern the 25 legislative districts. I also enjoyed assisting the Assemblywoman and her staff by gathering news articles that were relevant to the district. Another responsibility I had included the opportunity to draft commemorative citations for well-deserving citizens in the area.

The longer I worked as an intern, the deeper my understanding of the district’s needs grew. At this point, I have memorized every municipality in the district.

This internship has given me months of valuable experience that will only help further my plans for a career in either the public or private sectors. I want to thank Assemblywoman Aura Dunn for giving me this opportunity. I am truly grateful for my time in her office.

I look forward to applying all that I learned in the District Office in my future.”

