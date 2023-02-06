Parsippany-Troy Hills School District Seeks 2023 Senior Internship Partners

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills School District has implemented an exciting Senior Internship Program, which allows senior students to participate in an off-site in-depth learning experience during the last five weeks of the school year.

This year one hundred students between Parsippany High School and Parsippany Hills High School will report directly to internship sites from May 15 to June 16 and work a minimum of twenty hours per week.

The program’s goal is for students to fully explore career interests, connect with local mentors and gain invaluable work experience. More information about the program can be found by clicking here.

PTHSD actively seeks local businesses and individuals willing to mentor our students and provide them with shadowing opportunities. Internship mentors serve as role models, trainers, and advisors for our students, which can be an incredibly rewarding experience both personally and professionally. Our outstanding seniors are interested in pursuing careers and connecting with professionals in all areas of arts and entertainment, business, computer science, construction, cybersecurity, education, engineering, healthcare, health sciences, hospitality, information technology, media, product design, and manufacturing, public service, real estate, travel and tourism, and more. An FAQ document for internship mentors can be found by clicking here.

If you work for a local business and are interested in learning more about Parsippany’s Senior Internship Program, please complete this questionnaire or feel free to reach out to program coordinators – Chrissy Russell (CRussell@pthsd.net) and Liz O’Boyle (EOBoyle@pthsd.net).

